Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu Extend Rs 5 Lakh Financial Aid To Actor Ramesh After Brain Stroke

Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi and his brother, actor-producer Naga Babu, have extended financial support to actor Ramesh, who is undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke.

According to TV9 Telugu, Chiranjeevi has been closely following Ramesh's health and has been in regular contact with Dr Subba Reddy at Apollo Hospital to receive updates on his condition.

Chiranjeevi gave Rs 3 lakh to Ramesh's family. He also assured them that he would help them avail benefits under the state government's medical health insurance scheme. Naga Babu also contributed Rs 2 lakh, taking the total financial support from the Mega family to Rs 5 lakh. Chiranjeevi wished Ramesh a speedy recovery and hoped he would make a full recovery soon.

Film publicist Vamsi Shekar shared a picture of Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu handing over the cheques to Ramesh's family.

"Megastar Chiranjeevi extended Rs 3 lakh towards Gabbarsingh actor Ramesh's treatment after learning of his brain stroke and assured all possible support. Naga Babu also contributed Rs 2 lakh. Wishing him a speedy recovery," he captioned the post.

Director Harish Shankar, who directed Gabbar Singh, also visited Ramesh at Apollo Hospital. He met the actor's family, offered words of encouragement and extended financial support.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also spoke to actor Ramesh's family over the phone after learning about his health condition.

He assured them of full support and asked government officials to ensure that Ramesh receives timely medical treatment. He also directed them to keep a close watch on the actor's health and provide any help needed.

Ramesh rose to fame with his role in the 2012 blockbuster Gabbar Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan. He then worked with Pawan Kalyan in Attarintiki Daredi and Sardaar Gabbar Singh. He later appeared in several Telugu films and became known for his comedy-infused supporting and villainous roles.