Nargis Fakhri Makes Tollywood Debut With <i>Nenu Ready</i>, Director Explains Why He Chose Her

Nargis Fakhri is all set to make her Telugu cinema debut in Nenu Ready, directed by Nakkina Trinadha Rao. A romantic single, Konchem Konchem, from the film was recently released at the song launch event in Hyderabad.

Speaking about casting Nargis in the film, Trinadha Rao revealed that he had always wanted the actor to be a part of the project. “I wanted Nargis Fakhri to be a part of this film. When I discussed the idea with my producers, they immediately agreed. We have already screened the film for distributors, and they have responded positively. We will announce the release date very soon," the filmmaker said, as quoted by Cinema Express.

Nenu Ready features Havish and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles, alongside Brahmanandam and Vennela Kishore. The film revolves around a hilarious cultural clash that takes place when a young couple from different regions get engaged.

At the event, actor Havish shared that he is naturally shy and finds romantic scenes challenging to shoot.

"In my personal opinion, doing romance on screen is difficult. I always wanted to work with Nakkina Trinadha Rao garu, and my wish has finally come true with Nenu Ready. The film is packed with entertainment," he said.

Talking about the song, Konchem Konchem is composed by Mickey J Meyer and sung by Sameera Bharadwaj.

The lyrics are penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. The video features the lead actors in a romantic setting, with Nargis Fakhri appearing as the lead dancer alongside background dancers in different scenes.

Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Chitrangada Singh.