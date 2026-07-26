Jasmin Bhasin Says Her Marriage Is 'Nobody's Business', Slams People Who Keep Asking About Wedding Plans

Jasmin Bhasin is gearing up for her return to television with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premieres on August 1 on Colors TV. But before taking on the adventure reality show, the actress addressed one topic she says she is constantly asked about – her marriage.

Jasmin, who is dating Aly Goni, made it clear that she is not interested in answering questions about when she plans to get married. According to her, it is a personal decision and people should stop making it their business.

Reacting to the endless questions around her wedding plans, Jasmin told Pinkvilla, “Mujhe lagta hain ki aapko kya lend-dena. Naa aapne catering ka bill bharna hai, Naa aapne shaadi ka decoration karna hai. Aapka kya matlab hain, jab karna hain, tab kar lenge. Aap apne kaam se kaam rakho. [I think it's none of your concern. You're not paying for the catering, and you're not paying for the wedding decorations either. Why does it matter to you? Whenever we decide to do it, we'll do it. You should mind your own business.]”

She further added, “Mujhe seriously yahi aata hai. Tumko kya padi hain. Tumko lena-dena kya hain. Jab hogi, tab pata chal jaayega. It's nobody's business. It's just that logon ko maza aane lag raha hai. At some point, people have this sadist mentality; they are like, maybe this question bothers them, that is why they don't give an answer, but it is a conscious decision. [I honestly have just one thing to say. Why are you so concerned? What does it have to do with you? When it happens, everyone will know. It's nobody's business. It's just that people seem to enjoy asking about it. At some point, people develop this sadistic mentality. They think, 'Maybe this question bothers them, and that's why they don't answer it.']”

The actress also shared that she sometimes laughs at how invested people are in her personal life. Speaking about the pressure, Jasmin said, “I don't know, shayad log apne shaadi se khush nahin hain isliye unko lagta hai ‘yeh kyu khush hain, yeh bhi miserable hona chahiye, shadi karo.' Mujhe kabhi kabhi hasi bhi aati hai ke main joke bhi karta hu ke tum log aisa sochthe ho kya. [I don't know, maybe people aren't happy in their own marriages, so they think, 'Why are they happy? They should be miserable too. They should get married.' Sometimes I even laugh about it. I joke and ask, 'Do you all really think like that?'] Whenever it has to happen, and it will happen.”

Jasmin and Aly Goni have been among television's most-loved couples for years. The two officially confirmed their relationship during their stint on Bigg Boss 14 and have continued to be together ever since.