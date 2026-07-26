"Seriously? Getting Married Again?": Hina Khan Reacts To Aamir Khan's Third Marriage With Gauri Spratt

After Aamir Khan got married to Gauri Spratt earlier this month, conversations around the actor's personal life have once again picked up. While many fans wished the couple well, others questioned the actor's third marriage. Now, actor Hina Khan has also spoken about the topic, sharing how she believes society looks at multiple marriages.

During a recent episode of the podcast the4POV, hosted by Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik, the two discussed whether an actor's personal life affects the way audiences see their work. The conversation soon turned to Aamir Khan and his recent marriage.

When Rubina Dilaik said she feels an actor's personal choices do influence public opinion, Hina responded, “By that logic, none of Aamir Khan's films should work.” Rubina then pointed out that the Bollywood star has managed to stay away from major controversies throughout his career. Reacting to that, Hina asked, “Is this (his marriage to Gauri) any less controversial?”

Hina and Rubina were joined on the podcast by their husbands, Rocky Jaiswal and Abhinav Shukla.

Explaining why Aamir's marriage could invite public discussion, Hina said, “The average person would naturally think, ‘Seriously? Getting married again? Left this one too?'”

She also clarified that she was not judging the actor. Instead, she was talking about the way such situations are generally viewed.

“It isn't considered very good in our society, Rubina… marriage after marriage after marriage,” Hina Khan noted. Rocky Jaiswal added, “Forget about marriage; even divorce is not viewed favourably.”

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt got married in an intimate ceremony at their Bandra residence in Mumbai on July 5.

Before marrying Gauri, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. The two got married in 1986 and have two children, Junaid and Ira Khan. Following their separation in 2002, Aamir began dating filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2004. The couple married a year later and welcomed their son, Azad, in 2011. They announced their separation in 2021.

Despite both marriages ending, Aamir continues to share a cordial relationship with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.