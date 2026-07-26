Ranbir Kapoor Denies Being Part Of <i>Dhoom 4</i>, Confirms His Current Line-Up

Ranbir Kapoor has finally addressed the long-running rumours linking him to Dhoom 4. While promoting Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con, the actor made it clear that he is not a part of the much-discussed Yash Raj Films project.

During an interaction with Review Nation, Ranbir spoke about his upcoming films alongside Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and co-star Yash. When the interviewer mentioned that Yash would soon be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and added that Ranbir would headline Dhoom 4, the actor was quick to correct the claim.

"No, right now I am working on Ramayana and another film called Love & War, which is directed by Mr Sanjay Bhansali. That should be out on January 24 next year," he said.

Interestingly, while listing his upcoming projects, Ranbir also did not mention Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal.

No Official Announcement From YRF

Reports linking Ranbir Kapoor to Dhoom 4 have surfaced repeatedly over the past few years. However, Yash Raj Films has never officially announced the fourth instalment of the franchise or revealed its cast.

A Look Back At The Dhoom Franchise

The Dhoom franchise began in 2004 with Abhishek Bachchan as ACP Jai Dixit, Uday Chopra as Ali and John Abraham as the stylish thief Kabir Sharma.

Dhoom 2 followed in 2006, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra.

The most recent instalment, Dhoom 3, was released in 2013 with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Since then, fans have continued to wait for another chapter, but Yash Raj Films has yet to make any official announcement regarding Dhoom 4.