Chiranjeevi Gives A Shout-Out To Ram Charan's 'Blockbuster' <i>Peddi</i> Release: 'Proud As A Father And Actor'

Superstar Chiranjeevi took to social media to share an appreciation post for his son, actor Ram Charan, whose film Peddi released in theatres today. Chiranjeevi spoke about how his "heart is with Peddi" and Ram Charan's hard work that he has witnessed for the film.

Chiranjeevi wrote, "Congratulations to our #PEDDI, my dear @AlwaysRamCharan, and the entire cast & crew on this incredible blockbuster! Even though I am in Pollachi for shooting, my heart is with 'Peddi'. I have seen firsthand the hard work and dedication that Charan has put in for this film over the past two years. Today, seeing the love and appreciation from the audience, I feel very proud not only as a father but also as an actor."

He continued, "His relentless effort, perseverance, and sincerity to completely immerse himself in the character of Peddi are clearly visible in every scene. This success is the reward for all that hard work."

Furthermore, Chiranjeevi credited director Buchi Babu Sana and producer Venkata Satish Kilaru of Vriddhi Cinemas for doing full justice to a large-scale project like Peddi without compromising on any aspect.

He also applauded Janhvi Kapoor and Divyenndu for their phenomenal contributions.

"I sincerely hope that this grand success achieved by Peddi stands as a proud moment for Telugu cinema and that it reaches many more milestones," added Chiranjeevi.

Peddi Advance Bookings

The Buchi Babu Sana directorial showed impressive advance booking numbers across several markets. What's made the trend even more noteworthy is that Telangana bookings are yet to open.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala believes the early trends reflect the anticipation surrounding the film.

Speaking to NDTV, Bala said, "The advance booking trend for Peddi looks excellent. Rs 10 crore from Andhra Pradesh alone before release and strong numbers from Bengaluru, Rs 1.50 crore, despite Telangana not yet opening, clearly indicate massive anticipation."

He further stated that the current momentum could translate into a historic opening day for the Ram Charan starrer.

"Based on the current booking momentum, a Rs 100 crore India gross from premieres and opening day looks achievable. If overseas continues at its present pace, a Rs 125 crore worldwide opening day is very much within reach," he said.

Bala is also optimistic about the film's long-term theatrical prospects.

"Peddi should take a blockbuster opening. Depending on reviews and word of mouth, it should do well. It is a big theatrical event movie of 2026," he added.

Highlighting the significance of the paid premiere shows, Bala said, "Wherever advance booking has opened for premieres, it looks excellent. Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore is expected."

About Peddi

Peddi, a talented young man from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayanagaram district. Gifted in multiple sports, he dreams of creating a better life for himself while dealing with personal struggles, rivalries, and emotional challenges.