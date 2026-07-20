<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Akanksha Choudhary Breaks Down After Yogesh Rawat's Eviction

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 brought an unexpected twist, which left contestants and viewers emotional. What started as a competitive game quickly turned into a heartbreaking moment after Yogesh Rawat was suddenly evicted from the show.

His exit affected his close friend Akanksha Choudhary, who broke down in tears and struggled to control her emotions. Following the eviction, Akanksha openly questioned the decision and said she was upset that Sufi Motiwala was declared safe while Yogesh had to leave the competition. She believed the eviction was unfair and said Yogesh wanted to stay in the game.

According to her, he was trying his best since the first day but was often told that he was not getting enough screen time. She felt those comments affected his confidence before his journey came to an end.

In the episode, Akanksha Choudhary said, “Maine genuinely trust kar liya tha inpe, ki ye nahi karenge. Koi deserving player rakho toh maza aye game mein. Jis bande ka sapna hai, jo bol raha hai first day se. (I genuinely trusted them and believed they won't do this. Keep deserving players in the game, then it will be fun to watch. This was his dream and he was saying that since day one).”

“Jab main tv mein dekh rahi thi na, woh itna low dikh raha tha, kyunki usko sab ek hi cheez bol rahe the ki ‘Dikh nahi raha hai,' woh uske dimag mein itna bhar diya, ab terminate bhi ho gaya. (When I was watching the show on TV, he already looked very low because everyone kept telling him that he wasn't getting noticed. Those comments affected him a lot and now he's eliminated),” she added.

Ram Kapoor comforted Akanksha Choudhary and encouraged her to stay strong after Yogesh Rawat's eviction. He told her not to worry about things that were beyond her control because every contestant has their own way of playing the game.

He reminded her that the competition has now entered its new phase and challenges will become harder. Ram advised Akanksha to prepare herself mentally, stay focused on the game and try to win the trophy for Yogesh.

Lock Upp Season 2, streaming on Netflix, is set to conclude with its grand finale on August 5.