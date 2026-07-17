"He Loves Her Quietly": Ram Kapoor Says Harshad Chopda Would Sacrifice His Game For Shivangi Joshi On <i>Lock Upp 2</i>

Ram Kapoor stirred speculation about Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's relationship on Lock Upp Season 2, claiming that the actor is in love with his fellow contestant.

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While interacting with other contestants on the reality show, Ram Kapoor suggested that Harshad's actions in the game are driven by his feelings for Shivangi. According to him, Harshad has repeatedly prioritised Shivangi's interests over his own and would even be willing to sacrifice his position in the competition for her.

Sharing his perspective, Ram claimed that Harshad's emotional reaction during a previous episode reflected how deeply he cares for Shivangi. He said the actor's behaviour made it evident that his attachment to her went beyond friendship.

He said, "Harshad is playing for Shivangi. He will remove himself if Shivangi is going to win the show. It is clear that he loves her, but quietly. The way he cried for Shivangi that day made it clear."

Ram also went on to say that Shivangi is aware of Harshad's feelings and knows how to benefit from his support in the game. He further argued that Harshad's involvement is affecting Shivangi's individual journey on the show and accused him of allowing the situation to continue despite its impact on both players.

"Am I the only one who thinks Harshad is totally in love with Shivangi? I think it is unhealthy from both sides. Shivangi knows that Harshad loves her, and she uses it perfectly. He is very unhealthy for her. He is ruining her game. I will blame Harshad for expecting a girl of her age to use a guy who is such a nice guy to her advantage. He is allowing this to happen," said Ram Kapoor.

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