Why Ram Kapoor And Sakshi Tanwar's Onscreen Kiss Shocked TV Audiences

Just like every other entertainment medium, the Indian television landscape has also evolved with time. But years ago, when portraying physical intimacy was much pondered upon, Ekta Kapoor's 2011 show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain broke taboos like no other and changed the face of the television landscape forever.

Ram Kapoor, who is currently a participant on Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, has repeatedly spoken about how that onscreen kiss became a historic moment on Indian television. It went through its fair share of backlash and a drop in TRPs as viewers were shocked, but there were some redeeming moments too.

Breaking Stereotypes

Things were made to fit into the mould of family viewing back then on television. It had to be family-friendly, and what Bade Achhe Lagte Hain did was break through those shackles.

Showcasing physical intimacy was a matter of great discussion, but Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's story took the risk. They made history by filming the first prolonged onscreen kiss on Indian television, something that Ram Kapoor still takes immense pride in.

What it laid the foundation for was more mature romantic storytelling. Kapoor has also argued over the years that he was a trendsetter in portraying what a real married relationship looks like.

Nationwide Backlash, TRP Drop

What the kissing scene led to was a massive stir and severe backlash from older age groups who found it uncomfortable to watch. It was a nationwide debate indeed.

It must have come as a shock to viewers who, until then, were not used to such a bold representation of physical intimacy, a concept that was virtually non-existent on the Indian television landscape. This debate also led to a major drop in the show's TRP ratings. But producer Ekta Kapoor and lead pair Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar did not budge from what they believed in.

What probably shocked the show's core viewership, which largely comprised middle-class families, was how the sudden kissing scene deviated from the clean family-drama aesthetic. There was also the jolt of seeing the traditional character arcs of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar cross a certain boundary that the audience was not ready for.

Despite the debate, it did pave the way for a more realistic portrayal of intimate scenes in future streaming shows.

Ekta Kapoor Slamming Ram Kapoor For His Comments On The Onscreen Kiss

In recent times, Ram Kapoor claimed he had reservations about the scene, while Ekta Kapoor gave a go-ahead during his conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

"Mera kaam as an actor is to do my job. I don't owe an explanation to anybody... Mera kaam hai script ko follow karo... Main kaise bol sakta hu ki ye main nahi kar sakta, tab main actor nahi hu... so I did nothing wrong (As an actor, I had to follow the script. I couldn't say 'No' to something. So, I didn't do anything wrong)," Ram said in his defence.

"Ekta's the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene... I told Ekta, 'Are you sure? Ye television mein pehle kabhi hua nahi hai, it was the first kiss of television, which is a big thing. And three generations watch (the show) together...' but Ekta was very confident ki wo karna hai... I said, okay, I'll first get a go-ahead from my wife... Fir maine Sakshi ko bola ki look, I will handle Ekta, if you have a problem, tell me," he added.

Soon after, Ekta Kapoor shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories slamming "unprofessional actors" who were spreading "skewed" stories about her shows.

Ekta wrote, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories can only last till I talk... but there is dignity in silence."

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was one of the popular shows on Indian television. The show was enlivened by Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's chemistry. In the second season, the senior actors were replaced by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.

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