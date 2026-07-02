When Ram Kapoor Revealed Gautami Was Upset About His Onscreen Kiss With Sakshi Tanwar

As Ram Kapoor continues to face backlash over his remarks on Lock Upp Season 2, an old interview of the actor with his wife, Gautami Kapoor, has resurfaced online.

In the conversation, the couple looked back at the controversy surrounding Ram's iconic on-screen kiss with Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and revealed how it impacted them at the time.

Speaking to Nayandeep Rakshit, Ram shared that the kiss with Sakshi was not his first on-screen kiss.

"I had kissed two other actors on camera before Sakshi Tanwar, but somehow it was the third one that bothered her," he said.

Explaining why she was upset at the time, Gautami admitted that her reaction stemmed from both love and possessiveness.

"I was a young mother then with two children to look after. I was upset, but later it made me realise, 'What am I doing?'" she said.

She continued, "I am an actor myself, so why did I react like that? My knee-jerk reaction obviously came out of possessiveness, out of love, and also because I was informed only afterwards."

Gautami revealed that the lack of communication had hurt her more than the scene itself.

"Why didn't he tell me beforehand? Because when I had seen the earlier kissing scenes, I had categorically told him, 'You will never, ever do an on-screen kiss. You can do anything else.' That was the deal we had," she said.

Ram, however, maintained that an actor's commitment lies with the script.

"I told her, 'If you're an actor, you're a professional. Once you've signed on the dotted line and agreed to do a script, you have to do justice to it,'" he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on Lock Upp 2, Ram Kapoor said that Gautami asked him to go ahead with the scene. "Go make me proud," she said.

He recalled that Gautami somehow understood the scene's significance, as he became the first television actor to share a kiss on national television. The actor added that his wife supported his professional choice and encouraged him to give his best.

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