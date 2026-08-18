Vijay Varma's Savage Reply To Dolly Singh's "Nation's Biggest Red Flag" Comment Goes Viral

The International Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 brought together several familiar faces from the Indian entertainment industry. Among the memorable moments was a playful exchange between Vijay Varma and influencer Dolly Singh, who made a cheeky remark about the actor, calling him the “nation's biggest red flag” on screen. The comment prompted an equally witty response from him.

Vijay Varma was honoured with the Best Performance award for Matka King at IIFM. When he went on stage to accept the award, Dolly said, "You went on to become the nation's biggest red flag... on-screen. Because every time you walk into a scene, nobody goes, ‘Wow'... I mean, sometimes, but mostly people do, ‘Okay, who is in trouble? Who's he going to punch? Who's he going to abuse?' So, you're a walking red flag on-screen for us."

Known for his witty sense of humour, Vijay had a cheeky response ready for Dolly Singh. He joked, "Just buy a piece of red cloth and keep it at home, and make as many flags as you want.”

Dolly was quick to fire back at Vijay's joke, telling him she would “let that lame joke pass.” The actor then continued the playful banter, saying, "Just as I let go of your terrible compliments aside." The light-hearted exchange had both of them laughing, with Dolly eventually conceding and saying that she would let him go before he could roast her any further.

It is unclear whether Dolly Singh's remarks and her playful exchange with Vijay Varma were scripted beforehand or simply unfolded as spontaneous banter on stage.

On the work front, Vijay Varma will next be seen in the Netflix series Family Business alongside Anil Kapoor.