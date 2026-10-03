"First Time Seeing Her Smile": Internet Reacts To Jaya Bachchan Laughing With Gulzar At Book Launch In Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and lyricist Gulzar recently came together for a book launch event in Mumbai. The celebrities were invited as guests to the launch of Dr P. Jagannath's book, DR BLUE: A Cancer Surgeon's Journey into the Human Side of Healing. Several photos and videos from the event have since surfaced online with a candid interaction between Gulzar and Jaya Bachchan drawing particular attention.

In the video, the trio can be seen standing together on stage as Gulzar keeps an arm around Jaya Bachchan. While the two engage in a light conversation, the actor is seen laughing and enjoying the exchange. The candid moment soon grabbed the attention of social media users.

One user wrote, "First time seeing genuine smile on jaya face and jealousy on Amitabh bachchan. How the tables have turned."

Another added, "She is cute."

A user wrote, "Just imagine the conversation skills of Gulzaar Saheb. Kaun see shayeri sunai hogi ki Jaya Bachchan hass rahi hai."

"Only he can fix her," read a comment.

Gulzar and Jaya Bachchan share a longstanding professional relationship. The duo have worked together on projects like Guddi and Koshish. The veteran lyricist has also collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan on multiple projects over the years. Their association has continued beyond their professional work thanks to their shared love of literature, poetry and cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan's latest public appearance comes after he suffered a knee injury while shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The veteran actor, who hosts the quiz show, revealed during an episode that he had slipped on the set.

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