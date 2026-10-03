<i>Farzi 2</i>: Yukti Thareja To Play Female Lead Opposite Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor fans, we have an exciting update. It is about his much-loved show Farzi.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK, have roped in Yukti Thareja for season 2.

In an exclusive with Variety India, Yukti Thareja has confirmed that she will play the female lead opposite Shahid in the much-awaited season. Describing her character, the actor said she is a “fearless Gen-Z woman who speaks up against the system”.

“I am playing the main female lead in Farzi Season 2. I am the only central female protagonist this season. All my scenes are with Shahid Kapoor. My character is a fearless Gen-Z woman who speaks up against the system,” she said.

Yukti added, “It is a strong, layered role with real substance. I have already shot the majority of my portion, with about 20% left to complete, and the season is expected to release in mid-2027.”

The crime thriller follows Sunny, an artist played by Shahid, who enters the dangerous world of counterfeit currency.

In the first season, Raashii Khanna played Megha, who became romantically involved with Sunny while attempting to expose the counterfeit currency racket.

Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi To Return In Farzi 2

The first season ended with Sunny and his best friend Firoz, played by Bhuvan Arora, escaping the clutches of Michael Vedanayagam, the determined Special Task Force officer portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi, and crime boss Mansoor Dalal, played by Kay Kay Menon.

Vijay Sethupathi is set to reprise his role in the second season.

The story will follow Sunny and Firoz as they try to expand their counterfeiting operation while facing threats from Michael and Mansoor.

When Will Farzi 2 Release?

According to Variety India's exclusive report, Farzi 2 is expected to premiere by mid-2027.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.