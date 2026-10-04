Raju Kher Opens Up About Brother Anupam Kher's Short-Lived Marriage To Madhumalti Kapoor

Raju Kher has opened up about a lesser-known chapter of his elder brother Anupam Kher's personal life. The actor-director recalled The Kashmir Files actor's brief marriage to actor Madhumalti Kapoor.

Raju revealed that the couple's marriage lasted only a day or two, despite having been in a relationship for around two to three years.

According to Raju, Anupam and Madhumalti decided to get married while they were in Lucknow. The wedding took place at a temple, but things changed almost immediately after the ceremony. Anupam reportedly left soon after realising that he could not continue the relationship.

“It ended in one day. They got married at a temple in Lucknow. The next day, he left from there, saying, ‘I cannot stay here.' Anupam had first come to Shimla for a few days and then went to Delhi,” Raju said during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

Raju Kher recalled that Madhumalti had suggested marriage after the two had already spent several years together. He said Anupam agreed to the idea and the wedding was arranged quickly.

“They had been in a relationship for two or three years. She reached there and said, ‘Let's get married.' He said, ‘Okay, let's do it tomorrow,' and they got married. They must have stayed there for a day or two, and then he left,” he recalled.

At the time, Anupam had not yet made his debut in Hindi cinema. He was in Lucknow, while Raju was in Shimla. Since no one from the family had attended the wedding, they were not immediately aware that Anupam had got married.

“Nobody from the family was there, so we did not even realise that he had got married,” Raju said.

Raju Kher also said he never tried to dig into the reason behind the separation, choosing instead to respect his brother's personal decision.

“Anupam was quite seedha for that time, while Madhu ji was a somewhat strong woman. Only they know what happened between them. I did not want to probe into it either. I thought, this is his life and he has to live it. If he ever needs me, as his brother, I will always be there,” he said.

Madhumalti later married writer-director Ranjit Kapoor. For Anupam, life took a different turn a few years later. He married actor Kirron Kher in 1985. Before that, he had moved to Mumbai to pursue acting and made his screen debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Saaransh in 1984.

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