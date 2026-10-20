'<i>Ramayana</i> To Be Tax-Free In West Bengal,' Says Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Ramayana actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash attended the Dussehra celebrations at Central Park in Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said the upcoming film Ramayana would be made tax-free in the state.

"The Ramayana film has been made tax-free. The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, and The Bengal Files - all of these will be (or have been) made tax-free, and the same will apply to Ramayana," he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about upcoming films based on Indian mythology, saying that audiences would see films on Lord Krishna, Arjuna and the Mahabharata in the coming days.

"In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata," he said.

Ramayana Advance Bookings

Ramayana has sold tickets worth Rs 1.53 crore for its opening day, November 5, with Mumbai leading the city-wise advance booking figures. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 63.32 lakh without block bookings.

Maharashtra leads the state-wise figures with Rs 57.09 lakh, followed by Gujarat at Rs 17.87 lakh and Delhi at Rs 15.10 lakh. The top 10 states account for 95% of the film's total advance booking gross.

The film's 3D format is also seeing a strong response, with Hindi 3D screenings contributing Rs 1.16 crore, accounting for 76% of the total advance booking gross. Premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE and EPIQ, contribute 17% of the gross despite accounting for only 6% of the shows.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic project. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The first part is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The supporting cast includes Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

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