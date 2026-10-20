'Best Actor Ranveer Singh. Sorry, Ranbir Kapoor': Producer Dil Raju's Goof-Up At <i>Ramayana</i> Event

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is scheduled for a big release worldwide on November 5. Ahead of its grand release, the makers hosted a pre-release event in Hyderabad. At the event, renowned Telugu producer Dil Raju made a hilarious goof-up that made its way onto social media.

In the viral video, Dil Raju is heard saying, "Best actor, Best hero is Ranveer Singh garu. Sorry, Ranbir Kapoor garu." Ranbir Kapoor was present at the event. And the camera zoomed in on Ranbir's face after Dil Raju referred to him as Singh.

As soon as the video went viral on the Internet, the video invited a sea of comments.

A user wrote, "Rugga actually Dil Raju sir is right ranveer Singh is best actor from Bollywood."

Another user wrote, "Glti se sach nikl gaya."

Another user wrote, "After saying that, he is literally having a giggle there."

At the pre-release event, Ranbir spoke about his Ramayana co-stars and showered love on Yash, who plays Ravana in the movie. The actor said, "The first time when I saw Yash, Rocking Star Yash's film was KGF. I saw KGF; I became a massive fan. And then I met him one day in Goa when Namit and I went there, while he was doing a recce of a film he was doing. And I realised that this man is just not a superstar, an actor; he is a cinema man. He is somebody who understands writing; he understands storytelling, he understands acting, he understands how to produce a film, how to direct a film, how to act in a film."

Ranbir went on to speak about Yash's dedication and passion for filmmaking. He recalled how the actor was also working on his own home production while being involved in Ramayana. He added, "I was really amazed because even while we were making Ramayana, he was also working in his own home production. And I could tell with the passion this man works; I haven't seen that in many people."

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in November 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.