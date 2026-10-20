<i>Ramayana</i>: Ranbir Kapoor Film Sells Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Of Tickets In Advance Bookings

Ramayana has sold tickets worth Rs 1.53 crore for its opening day, November 5, with Mumbai leading the city-wise advance booking figures. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 63.32 lakh without block bookings.

Maharashtra leads the state-wise figures with Rs 57.09 lakh, followed by Gujarat at Rs 17.87 lakh and Delhi at Rs 15.10 lakh. The top 10 states account for 95% of the film's total advance booking gross.

Among cities, Mumbai tops the list with Rs 39.46 lakh, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) at Rs 15.10 lakh and Ahmedabad at Rs 12.25 lakh. The top 10 cities contribute 74% of the total gross.

Hindi screenings account for the bulk of the advance bookings, contributing Rs 1.39 crore across 1,351 shows. Kannada screenings have earned Rs 12.90 lakh across 61 shows, with Bengaluru leading at Rs 9.58 lakh, followed by Mysuru at Rs 1.44 lakh and Shivamogga at Rs 1 lakh.

The film's 3D format is also seeing a strong response, with Hindi 3D screenings contributing Rs 1.16 crore, accounting for 76% of the total advance booking gross. Premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE and EPIQ, contribute 17% of the gross despite accounting for only 6% of the shows.

Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic project. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The first part is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The supporting cast includes Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

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