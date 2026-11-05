'Like Being In A Video Game': Suhail Nayyar Reveals 83 Cameras Tracked His Every Move In <i>Ramayana</i>

Actor Suhail Nayyar is part of one of Indian cinema's most ambitious projects, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor, who has steadily built a body of work across films and streaming projects, plays Sugriv in the mythological epic. While the film's scale has already drawn widespread attention, it is the technology used to bring its characters to life that particularly caught his attention.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Arun Singh, Suhail opened up about the experience of working on Ramayana, revealing that more than 83 cameras were being used to capture every little movement of his face and body.

Describing the process, the actor said, "I have sensors on my body. There are more than 83 cameras capturing every little movement on my face, in my body. So it's like being in a video game."

For an actor, the experience is both unusual and exciting. When asked whether such an elaborate setup felt daunting, Suhail described it as an actor's dream. The technology is central to the film's ambitious visual approach, particularly for characters such as Sugriv, who is depicted as a vanara.

Suhail also spoke about the physical preparation involved in playing the character. Without revealing too much about the process, he said the team has undergone movement classes and that the role is very different from anything he has done before. The actor was careful not to give away details, saying that discussing too much about the preparation would spoil the fun for audiences.

How Suhail Nayyar Landed The Role Of Sugriv

For Suhail, being part of Ramayana was not something he had necessarily anticipated. He described the opportunity as a "gift from God".

Recalling how the role came his way, the actor said he received a call from Mukesh Chhabra's casting company, MCCC, after his work in Saare Jahan Se Achha. He was asked whether he would be interested in playing Sugriv.

His response, as he recalled it, was immediate: "What do you mean, am I interested? Of course, yes."

Interestingly, his casting was directly linked to his performance in the spy series. When Suhail met director Nitesh Tiwari, he mentioned his work in Saare Jahan Se Achha. Tiwari told him that it was precisely that performance which had led the team to consider him for Sugriv.

Suhail recalled Tiwari telling him that he had loved his performance in the show and wanted someone who could bring similar dramatic elements to the character of Sugriv.

For the actor, that conversation made the opportunity even more special. He said he was simply grateful that everything had fallen into place.

A Childhood Connection With Ramayana

The role also carries a personal connection for Suhail, who grew up in Delhi watching the city's Ramleela celebrations.

He recalled how the festivities and performances around Dussehra had been a part of his childhood. In fact, he revealed that he would often play smaller characters such as Nal and Neel during childhood Ramleela performances, while his elder brother would take on roles such as Hanuman and Sugriv.

That childhood association made the prospect of playing a character in Ramayana particularly meaningful.

Suhail also praised the film's writing, describing the script as beautiful and well-researched. He said the team was approaching the story with considerable care and that the project was unlike anything he had worked on previously.

From Udta Punjab To Ramayana: Suhail Nayyar's Journey

Suhail Nayyar has spent more than a decade building his career in the entertainment industry. He first came into wider recognition with his performance in Udta Punjab and has since appeared in projects such as Sharmaji Namkeen and Saare Jahan Se Achha.

His filmography has also brought him opportunities to work with some of Hindi cinema's most recognised names, including Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor. In Sharmaji Namkeen, he was part of Rishi Kapoor's final film.

His journey has involved a mix of roles across genres, from drama and comedy to spy thrillers. With Ramayana, he now takes on a character rooted in one of India's most familiar epics, but through a filmmaking process that is considerably different from conventional acting.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Ravi Dubey also part of the ensemble.

For Suhail, the excitement lies in being part of a project that combines a deeply familiar story with an entirely new cinematic experience. As he puts it, the opportunity to play Sugriv is something he remains grateful for.

The actor's portrayal is seen in the film's first installment, with the larger story unfolding across two parts.