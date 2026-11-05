KL Rahul's Birthday Wish For Wife Athiya Shetty: "You Are My Biggest Blessing"

Athiya Shetty is celebrating her 34th birthday today and the actor received a heartfelt wish from her husband, cricketer KL Rahul. Taking to Instagram, Rahul shared a loved-up picture of the couple along with some solo snapshots of Athiya.

He wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday, wifey. You fill my heart with love and my life with meaning. You're my biggest blessing. Love you @athiyashetty."

Back in April, Athiya Shetty penned a mushy note for KL Rahul on his birthday. Sharing a handful of pictures of their journey, starting from marriage to parenthood, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday my person, love you so much."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty first met in January 2019 through a mutual friend and soon hit it off. Their friendship gradually blossomed into a relationship, and after dating for several years, the couple got married in 2023. The intimate ceremony took place at Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

The couple welcomed their daughter last year and named her Evaarah Vipula Rahul. They announced her name on Rahul's 33rd birthday through a social media post. Evaarah means 'Gift of God', while Vipula was chosen in honour of her great-grandmother, whom the family described as her protector.

Athiya Shetty is known for her roles in films such as Hero and Mubarakan. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, directed by Debamitra Biswal, which also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra and several others.

The film revolves around Pushpinder Tyagi, a 36-year-old man working in Dubai who is looking for a bride in his hometown of Bhopal. His search leads him to his much younger neighbour, Anita 'Ani' Awasthi, who is keen to marry someone settled abroad.

Also Read | An Unseen Pic Of KL Rahul With Daughter Evaarah. Courtesy: Athiya Shetty



