SS Rajamouli Praises <i>Ramayana's</i> Grand Scale Ahead Of Diwali Release

SS Rajamouli has shared his support for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. The filmmaker shared the film's new trailer on X and said the story was one that Indian storytellers grow up wanting to tell.

Taking to the platform, SS Rajamouli wrote, “#Ramayana is a story every Indian storyteller grows up aspiring to tell. It's a joy to see @niteshtiwari22 and @malhotra_namit bring it to the screen on such a grand scale. Each actor brings these timeless characters to life with depth.”

“Looking forward to 5th November. Best wishes to the entire team,” he added.

The filmmaker's message comes as the makers offer a fresh look at the much-awaited film, which brings together a large cast to tell the story of Lord Rama. With Nitesh Tiwari directing and Namit Malhotra backing the project, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi takes on the role of Sita and Yash appears as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5 this year, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027. The films are set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

SS Rajamouli's Next Film Is Varanasi

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is gearing up for his own ambitious project, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

The film marks Priyanka's return to Indian cinema after seven years. Her last Indian film was The Sky Is Pink, which was released in 2019.

Varanasi is expected to move across different timelines and locations around the world, including Africa and Antarctica. The project has drawn attention since its announcement and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.