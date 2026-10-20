Sai Pallavi Channels Sita's Grace In A Tissue Silk Saree At <i>Ramayana</i> Event In Hyderabad

Ahead of Diwali, Ramayana's promotions are in full swing. They kicked off in Delhi in July, where the cast first interacted with the media about the silver-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic.

From Delhi and Mumbai to Bengaluru and, most recently, Hyderabad, the actors and director Nitesh Tiwari are leaving no stone unturned to reach a wider audience and talk about the film. Yesterday, Shreya Media organised a Telugu pre-release event in Hyderabad.

Attendees included Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ravi Dubey. But Sai Pallavi once again stole the spotlight with her graceful avatar in a tissue silk saree.

Sai Pallavi's Saree At Ramayana Event In Hyderabad

Sai Pallavi channelled Sita's grace at the Ramayana event in Hyderabad in a tissue silk saree. The deep purple-lavender-hued drape with a golden finish was every bit as steal-worthy as the rest of her picks for previous promotional events.

The metallic finish further contributed to the actor's elegant persona. Its heavily woven border and intricate golden zari work made the drape a showstopper as the actor walked onto the stage after being introduced as Sita to the spectators.

The fine-grained handloom texture offered a crisp yet graceful drape, while the luminous finish contributed to her royal aura. But more than the saree, the blouse was worth talking about. Matching the colour of the saree, it featured intricate zari work on the sleeves, front, and back.

Sai Pallavi draped the saree with a flowing pallu, and the elbow-length, Mandarin-collar blouse complemented it. Further accentuating the gold embroidery of the custom couture was her jewellery: a pair of drop earrings, stacked and studded kadas, and her coiled jaap mala in her left hand.

The actor side-parted her curly locks to let her stunning saree and blouse take centre stage. As for makeup, she kept it simple with a nude pink lipstick, a flush of pink blush on her cheeks, and pink eyeshadow. She ditched eyeliner and accentuated her eyes with a coat of mascara. Tying the entire look together was a small red bindi at the centre of her forehead.

Sai Pallavi At Ramayana Events

In Delhi, Sai Pallavi wore a golden Kanjivaram saree with a dark purple border. She styled it with gold temple jewellery, her signature jaap mala, a red bindi, and a centre-parted hairdo.

The actor's Mumbai look served understated elegance as she turned heads in a peach-orange organza silk saree with zari work and a zardozi border.

In Bengaluru, Sai Pallavi left everyone impressed with a pink drape featuring silver zardozi work and circular motifs. She accessorised it with a couple of rings, studded earrings, and stacked bangles on one hand.

Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash, is a Rs 4,000 crore project that will be released in two parts. Ramayana: Part 1 will release globally on November 5, and Part 2 will release in 2027.

The cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among others.

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