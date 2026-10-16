Sai Pallavi's Custom Pink Saree Brings Traditional Elegance To <i>Ramayana</i> Event In Bengaluru

Mounted on a Rs 4,000 crore budget, Ramayana's cast is bracing for the release of the first part this Diwali. On October 15, the team kicked off its promotional campaign with an international trailer launch in Bengaluru, where Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and composer AR Rahman were present.

Unveiling the English trailer of the film, Sony Pictures wrote, "Mankind's greatest story comes to life. From the visual artists behind The Odyssey and Dune, watch the new trailer for RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND - exclusively in theatres, IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide on November 5. Tickets are on sale now."

While Ranbir Kapoor's speech in Kannada won the hearts of the audience, Sai Pallavi's graceful appearance stole the spotlight.

What Sai Pallavi Wore Ramayana International Trailer Launch In Bengaluru

Sai Pallavi turned heads in a custom pink saree at the international trailer launch event in Bengaluru. The silk saree, adorned with silver zardozi work, added a regal touch to the actor's persona as she prepares to portray Sita in the larger-than-life silver-screen adaptation of Ramayana.

The drape featured silver brocade circular motifs throughout, while the cutwork along the border was a testament to fine Indian craftsmanship. The blouse showcased the same cutwork and featured sleeves extending to the actor's elbows, highlighting the intricate zardozi detailing.

Sai Pallavi draped the saree in a classic style, with straight pleats tucked at the waist and a flowing pallu that showcased the stunning weave and craftsmanship. She centre-parted her curly locks, twisting the front sections and pinning them back near the crown.

The actor accessorised the elegant saree with studded earrings, a couple of rings and stacked bangles on one hand. As is characteristic of Sai Pallavi's beauty aesthetic, she kept her makeup minimal and dewy. A muted mauve lip shade, pink blush on the cheeks, a hint of shimmer on the eyelids and a thin stroke of eyeliner accentuated her features. A bindi completed her traditional look.

At the event, Sai Pallavi was invited to say a few words on stage. She greeted her fans in Kannada but switched to English, saying that she had rehearsed a few more lines but was feeling a little nervous and did not want to make any mistakes with her pronunciation.

"Firstly, thank you so much for the love and appreciation for all of us. Every time we come here and you all are cheering, it makes us feel very happy. It's not just another film for us. It's our responsibility. I feel incredibly grateful that I got to play Sita Maa. I believe it was a blessing in disguise that I was able to imbibe some of her qualities throughout the process of making this film," she added.

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