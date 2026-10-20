'<i>Dikhawe Ki Life Mat Jiyo</i>': Virender Sehwag, 48, On Money Lessons For His Gen Z Sons

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has turned 48 today. He represented India from 1999 to 2013. In his career spanning more than a decade, he received the Arjuna Award, the Padma Shri, and more. Among the many roles he has taken on over the years, one of the most precious is being a father to two sons, Aryavir and Vedant.

Both of his sons are cricketers. Aryavir plays Under-19 cricket, while Vedant plays Under-16 cricket. On Virender Sehwag's birthday, here is a look at the money lessons he has been teaching his Gen Z sons.

Virender Sehwag On Money Lessons For His Gen Z Sons

Speaking with digital creator Neha Bedi, host and founder of The Life Savers Show, the former cricketer opened up about how kids are materialistic and why it is the job of parents to teach them the value of money.

"My kids have started playing cricket. One plays under 16, and another plays under 19. They are earning Rs 2-3 lakh. Once, one of them filled petrol in the car, and the bill came to Rs 7,000," he revealed.

Virender Sehwag said that his son was shocked to pay Rs 7,000 for petrol. He argued that his son was comfortable when Sehwag was paying the bill, but when he had to pay it himself, he realised the value of money.

The former captain of the Indian men's cricket team added, "Bachcha materialistic hote hain. BMW meing jaungi, Range Rover mein jaunga. My son borrows my watches and wears them. Wo abhi Bachcha hai usko materialistic cheezon ka shauk hai. Lekin jab wo ek level par aa jaega na tab usko pata chalega ki ye sab kuch nahi hai life mein. Ye sab ek dikhawe wali life hai [Kids are materialistic. They want to ride in a BMW or Range Rover. My sons borrow my watches. They are currently into materialistic things. However, there will come a time, when none of this will matter in life. It's all a show-off]."

Virender Sehwag has always advised his sons to lead their lives with a purpose. "Dikhawe wali life mat jiyo. Asli life jiyo jisme tum kuch karo or log tumhe bole ki wow isne kuch kia hai [Don't lead a fake life, live a real life in which you do something that leaves the world impressed, and everyone praises you]," he advised.

Virender Sehwag On Teaching His Sons How They Will Always Be Compared To Him

Having 'Sehwag' as a surname comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Virender Sehwag knows this well, and from a young age, he has told his sons that they will always be compared to him.

"Unko bachpan se sikhata hu, 'Bete tumko papa ke sath humasha compare kiya jaega. Tumko criticism bhi milega, but tumko criticism se zaya praise milega. Because bahaut log tumhare father ko chahte hain. Jab tum first class kheloge, international kheloge, tab tumhara comparison hoga. Tab zyada criticism milega. Aapko kuch nahi sochna hai. Apko jo karna hai, jaise karna hai, waise karna' [I have been telling them since they were little, 'You will always be compared to your father. You will also be criticised, but more than that you will be praised because people love me. However, when you play first class or international, comparison will be more, but you must remain unfazed. You do what you want to do.']."

Giving an analogy to his sons, Virender Sehwag told them, "An elephant remains unfazed by barking dogs. No matter what anyone says, it should not affect you."

The former Indian cricketer is currently hosting Rise and Fall Season 2.

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