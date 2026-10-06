<i>Drishyam 3</i> Star Ishita Dutta Reveals The Parenting Advice From Kajol That Helped Her Son Vayu

Drishyam: The Conclusion is running in theatres and receiving praise from the audience. Released on October 2, this is the final part of the trilogy, where Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, finally gets his family's name cleared in the murder case of Sameer Deshmukh, the son of Meera, played by Tabu.

While promoting the film, Ishita Dutta, who plays Vijay's eldest daughter in the film, recently featured on Zahra Jani's podcast. She opened up about her favourite characters in the film and also shared the motherhood advice from Kajol that helped her in her parenting journey.

Drishyam 3 Star Ishita Reveals The Parenting Advice From Kajol That Helped Her

Kajol has two children with Ajay Devgn, Nysa and Yug, and Ishita is a mother of two children, Vayu and Veda. The host asked her if she had ever gone to Kajol, given her years of experience, for advice on motherhood.

Ishita revealed that when her son Vayu was a baby, he had severe colic. "It was really bad, and I was like, 'What do I do?' I happened to discuss that with Kajol. She was like, 'Wait, wait, I know.'"

The actor told the new mother to put her baby in a pram outside on a rocky surface. She told her that the movement of the stroller would soothe the baby and help him feel relaxed. "I did that, and it actually worked," Ishita added.

The actor noted that over the years, Kajol has helped her with many things. She has reached out to her for little things, which she does not remember all of now, and her advice has always been helpful.

"And otherwise, she loves Vayu and Veda, and I think she is really good with kids," Ishita said while praising Kajol.

Kajol On Parenting A Gen Z Daughter

Earlier in April, Kajol appeared on Lily Singh's podcast, where she opened up about parenting her Gen Z daughter, Nysa. She revealed that she talks to her a lot and tries to guide her through things.

Speaking about their mother-daughter relationship, she revealed that she had worked hard to build that bond. "It's a relationship that we had to build, and we built it simply because of the fact that, I mean, hormones hit and she was just 12, and we were all over the place. We were fighting, and we were both irrational at times. We were both illogical at times," she shared.

As an adult, she stepped back and decided to be the voice of reason. "I decided that no, I am not going to fight with her that much. I am going to try to talk to her as much as I can and work with her," the actor added.

Kajol further shared, "We both struggled for nearly three years. Both of us were like, 'I don't want to listen to you. I don't want to talk to you,'" she said, adding, "But eventually, they became conversations, long conversations. It became more about me sitting down and listening to her."

Later, the actor realised that all her daughter needed was for her mother to sit and listen to her. She did that while also giving her space. "And that made the biggest difference," she noted.

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