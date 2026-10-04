Rohit Sharma Reveals The Sweet Way He Bonds With His Children After Long Tours

Rohit Sharma has shared a glimpse of what his downtime looks like when he is back home after long days of cricket and travel. And for the Indian cricketer, relaxing does not mean switching off completely. Instead, he likes keeping up with his two young children.

Rohit Sharma spoke about his favourite way to unwind on Sony Entertainment Television's Family Full House, where he recently stepped into the role of host. During a recent episode, actor Ankita Lokhande asked him what he likes to do once he returns home after spending long hours playing cricket and travelling.

The Pavitra Rishta actor asked, “Mera sawaal hai aapse. Aap batayiye ki aap jab itna khelte hain aur ghar pahunchte hain, toh aapka kya mode hota hai relaxation ka? (I have a question for you. Tell me, when you play so much and get home, what's your go-to relaxation mode?)”

Rohit Sharma's answer was all about his children. He explained that he enjoys following them around the house and spending time with them, especially because his busy schedule often keeps him away from home.

He said, “Main apne dono bachchon ke peeche bhaagta hoon. Meko maza aata hai unke saath kyunki jab hum itna travel karte hain, ghar mein time spend nahi kar paate. Toh jab bhi ghar aata hoon, toh dekhta hoon ki woh ghar mein kya karte hain, kahan bhaagte hain, toh unke peeche bhaagta rehta hoon (I run after both of my kids. I enjoy being with them because when we travel so much, we are unable to spend time at home. So whenever I come home, I watch what they do in the house, where they run around, and follow them).”

Ankita Lokhande was quick to agree with Rohit's take on relaxation and said, “Superb! This is the best therapy.”

Rohit Sharma got married to Ritika Sajdeh in 2015. They welcomed their daughter Samaira Sharma in 2018. Their son Ahaan Sharma was born in 2024.

Meanwhile, Family Full House airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is also available to stream on SonyLIV.

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