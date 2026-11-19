Ananya Panday is in no rush to find love again. The actress, who has often found herself in the spotlight for her relationships, recently opened up about her current relationship status, her views on marriage and why being single has turned out to be a surprisingly happy phase of her life.

Appearing on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 9 alongside entrepreneur and singer Ananya Birla, Panday had a candid conversation with host Karan Johar about love, breakups and moving on. While Johar teased her about her dating history, Panday made it clear that she does not see her past relationships as something to be embarrassed about.

KJo jokingly described her as a “breakup chick”, saying she could be heartbroken one day and completely fine a few days later.

“Interesting observation. It is true that I have been in a few relationships. But I honestly don't think there's anything wrong with that,” Panday responded.

But the bigger revelation came when the actress spoke about where she stands emotionally today. Despite her history of relationships, Panday said she is currently enjoying being on her own.

“I never thought I would actually say this, but I am really enjoying being single,” she said.

For Ananya, singlehood is not about shutting herself off from love. Instead, it appears to be a period of reconnecting with herself after spending years prioritising relationships and other people.

“Der aaye, durust aaye. But I am really enjoying being single. In the past, I have prioritised relationships and other people way too much. And the way I am feeling in the last few months, I am really feeling like myself after very long,” she shared.

That change in perspective has also made her more comfortable with the idea of waiting before entering another relationship. Rather than immediately looking for someone new, Panday said she wants to focus on herself first.

“I just want to fall back in love with myself before anyone can enter the picture,” she said.

Interestingly, being happily single does not mean the actress has given up on romance altogether. Panday admitted that she can still have crushes and sees nothing wrong with enjoying them.

“Doesn't mean I may not have a crush or two, which is completely fine. Crushes are fun,” she said, before adding that, for now, loving herself remains the priority.

Ananya Panday Still Believes In Marriage

While she is embracing singlehood, Panday has not changed her mind about marriage. In fact, the actress admitted that she has always liked the idea of settling down with one person.

“I feel I was born to get married. I love the idea of getting married. I am excited to be with one person for my entire life,” she said.

At the same time, Panday does not believe marriage should be pursued simply because a relationship has already reached a certain stage. For her, happiness and certainty matter more than staying together for the sake of it.

“I feel like if something is not working, if people are not happy, if you are not a 100 percent sure, then you are very well within your right to get out of something and move on,” she explained.

Her comments come amid reports and speculation surrounding her alleged past relationship with Walker Blanco. While reports have suggested that the two parted ways, neither Panday nor Blanco has publicly confirmed their relationship or announced a breakup.

For now, however, Panday seems comfortable with where she is. She may still believe in finding that one person and walking down the aisle someday, but she is no longer treating being single as something that needs to be fixed.

Instead, she appears to be enjoying the freedom to rediscover herself — and perhaps, as she put it, fall in love with herself before falling for someone else.

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