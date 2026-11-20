Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 winner Quynh Anh Nguyen has lost her crown just 48 days after being crowned, bringing her short-lived reign to an abrupt end amid a series of controversies surrounding the beauty queen.

Nguyen was officially stripped of the Miss Universe Vietnam title on November 18 by Five6 Entertainment, the company behind the pageant. The decision came after organisers alleged that she had violated the conditions of a six-month suspension imposed on her in October.

The statement was released by the organisers on Facebook.

Why Was Quynh Anh Nguyen Suspended

It all started in October after screenshots allegedly showing private conversations involving Nguyen and Miss Universe Vietnam first runner-up Trịnh My Anh circulated online. The messages reportedly contained disparaging remarks about fellow contestants and people associated with the pageant.

Following an internal review, the organisation announced on October 25 that Nguyen would be suspended from carrying out activities under the Miss Universe Vietnam title for six months. Nguyen had previously apologised for her actions and acknowledged the responsibility that came with holding the crown.

However, the controversy did not end there.

Why Miss Universe Vietnam Lost Her Crown

According to Five6 Entertainment, Nguyen continued attending events and accepting professional invitations without obtaining the required approval from the organisation.

The company said one such appearance created misunderstandings and affected the image of Miss Universe Vietnam and its organising committee. It also alleged that Nguyen appeared at an event involving another management company, where an exclusive agreement was announced without prior consultation with the pageant organisers.

Around the same period, Nguyen reportedly informed the organisation that she needed time to rest and seek treatment for mental health concerns and said she was unable to fulfil her contractual commitments as originally planned. Despite this, Five6 said she continued accepting event and performance invitations.

The organisation subsequently revoked her title, effective November 18.

What Happens To Miss Universe Vietnam Crown Now

For now, the organisers have not announced who will take over the Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 title. Nguyen had also already been ruled out of representing Vietnam at the international Miss Universe competition because of a separate dispute involving the country's franchise rights.

Her removal also means Vietnam will be absent from the 2026 Miss Universe competition for the first time since 2014.

Nguyen, who was crowned in Hai Phong on October 2, had previously gained recognition as the runner-up on The Face Vietnam in 2018 and won the Asian Supermodel competition in 2021.

Her Miss Universe Vietnam reign, however, has now ended less than seven weeks after it began.

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