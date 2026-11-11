Miss Universe 2026: 15 Countries Exit Amid Visa Issues And Franchise Disputes Ahead Of Finale In Puerto Rico

The 75th edition of Miss Universe has officially kicked off, with contestants arriving in Puerto Rico and participating in various rounds ahead of the finale at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. While glamorous pictures of the participants continue to take over the internet, controversies have already begun.

The annual international beauty pageant has only just begun, yet 15 countries have already withdrawn. While a few withdrew citing visa issues, six Asian countries have been banned from participating because of a dispute over franchises.

Miss Universe Austria Withdraws From Miss Universe 2026

A few days ago, Miss Universe Austria Victoria Amerson took to Instagram to disclose that she has officially withdrawn from Miss Universe 2026 competition. "There were multiple factors that led to this decision, but mainly I must remain true to myself and my own values and protect mental and physical health," she mentioned in the caption.

The contestant noted that she has found new directions during this journey and learned a lot about herself and what she would endure and what she would not.

"The road ahead is beautiful and strong and full of pure light and less darkness. While I may not have the sash and crown, I have my strength and what I created for myself before the title came and that makes me a queen," she concluded.

Miss Universe Bulgaria Withdraws From Miss Universe 2026

Miss Universe Bulgaria Ana-Maria has withdrawn from the pageant after she was in a car crash. The official statement read, "Due to a car crash, our radiant Miss Universe Bulgaria, Ana-Maria, is currently not in a physical condition that would allow her to participate in the upcoming finals."

The organisers said they are prioritising the contestant's health. "For us, the health, safety, and full recovery of our titleholders stand above any title, crown, or pageant," the statement further read.

Miss Universe Saint Martin Withdraws From Miss Universe 2026

Saint Martin's Madly Marian has also pulled out from the international pageant citing personal reasons. The statement read, "After careful consideration and with a great deal of emotion, I would like to announce my decision to withdraw from my Miss Universe Journey."

Explaining the reasons, she wrote, "This decision, motivated by personal reasons, was not an easy one to make. I embraced this opportunity with immense gratitude and enthusiasm, fully aware of the significance and beauty of the experience that lay ahead."

6 Asian Countries Banned From Miss Universe 2026

Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore, and Malaysia are no longer participating in Miss Universe 2026. These Asian countries can no longer compete in the 75th edition due to corporate and franchise disputes.

While the contestants are barred from competing on the global stage, they will retain their titles. Vietnam may not be participating this year, but it will host the 76th Miss Universe next year.

Apart from these countries, Nepal, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the Republic of the Congo are not participating this year because of visa issues or US visa restrictions.

Miss Universe Maldives Aminath Yuin Mohamed has also withdrawn from the global pageant, although she has not disclosed the reason. Miss Universe Morocco Sara Allali has likewise pulled out of the competition for undisclosed reasons.

Also Read | 'Will Be Called Pakistan': Misbah Arshad Leaves For Puerto Rico Ahead Of Miss Universe 2026

