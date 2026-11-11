Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the green on Wednesday. Opening after a day's gap, Sensex jumped over 1,000 points while Nifty was up over 275 points.
Meanwhile, the rupee opened 21 paise stronger at 93.72 against the US dollar, against Monday's close of 93.93 a dollar.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Silver led the rebound as India's bullion futures market returned to its regular morning session on November 11. At 9:05 am IST, December gold on MCX was up Rs.755, or 0.54%, at Rs. 1,41,280 per 10 grams. Silver gained Rs.2,938, or 1.61%, to Rs.1,85,514 per kg. Both contracts opened higher, following the recovery already under way in Asian trading.
On COMEX, December gold was up $25.20, or 0.63%, at $4,055.40 per troy ounce at 8:42 am IST. December silver gained $1.19, or 2.31%, to $52.41 at 8:52 am. The scale of the recovery matters. Silver was only 28 cents below its pre-inflation-report settlement. Gold was still nearly $60 short. Silver has recovered most of Tuesday's loss, while gold has recovered less than a third.
Tuesday's selling followed US inflation of 0.4% for October, against a 0.3% forecast. The surprise strengthened the case for a larger December Fed hike and pushed the two-year Treasury yield up 18 basis points to 4.73%. Wednesday's gains recover some of the ground lost in that sell-off. Friday's US producer-price report will test whether the rebound can hold if yields rise again.
For Indian buyers, the rupee matters too. If it strengthens as traders expected this morning, each dollar of bullion costs fewer rupees. That can soften the rise in domestic prices even when COMEX is gaining.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent Crude Trades Near Two-Month Low
Stock Market Today: Brent crude extended losses as US President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran could end soon amid a positive response from Tehran. The January futures were quoted at $91.88 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 0.18 per cent.
Iran War To End Soon?
Brent crude extended losses as US President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran could end soon amid a positive response from Tehran.
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Daily Market Commentary - Delta Exchange
Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
"Bitcoin fell to an 11-week low following hotter-than-expected October inflation data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% month-on-month, exceeding expectations, while core inflation increased 0.3%. Energy price growth, slowed to 0.7% from 5.2% in September.
Bitcoin's price action signals weakening buying momentum, particularly after breaking below the $76,400-$77,000 zone, which has now turned into resistance. Buyers need to reclaim this range to improve the technical outlook. On the downside, $73,008 remains the key support. A sustained break below this level could trigger further declines toward $70,000 and $66,282.
Ethereum, meanwhile, found support around the psychological $2,000 mark, managing to stay above this level. The immediate resistance stands at $2,100, while $2,000 remains a crucial support zone."
InvestorAi - Daily Intelligence
Brent's slide to a two-month low on signs of an Iran-US de-escalation is easing India's oil-import bill, and FIIs have been net buyers for seven straight sessions as the Nifty 500 closed firmer at 23,567. We're leaning into capex and input-cost beneficiaries, anchored by a pharma export hedge in case the crude rally reverses.
Where We're Concentrated
The basket clusters around three threads: engineering and capex names positioned for India's infrastructure spend, materials and chemicals riding softer crude-linked input costs, and one consumption name catching the FII rotation back into discretionary plays. The hedge is export pharma, insulated if the Iran talks stall and oil snaps back. What breaks the thesis: a reversal in Tehran-Washington talks that re-prices Brent higher, or an inflation surprise that delays rate-cut hopes.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Engineers India
Softer crude cuts input costs for EPC order books right as India's infrastructure capex cycle keeps running.
Grasim Industries
Cement and chemicals both benefit as softer oil-linked costs meet resilient construction demand across India.
HEG Advanced Materials
Graphite-electrode demand tracks India's steel-capacity additions, a direct read on the industrial capex upcycle.
Honasa Consumer
A domestic consumption play catching the FII rotation back into discretionary names as risk appetite returns.
Granules India
Export-oriented pharma is the hedge here, insulated if the Iran de-escalation trade reverses and crude snaps back.
One Thing to Watch
October CPI print tomorrow at 4pm A print above RBI's 6% ceiling would push back rate-cut bets and test the FII-led rally; staying inside the band keeps today's capex and consumption trade intact.
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At the close on Monday, the total market cap of all BSE Sensex Companies stood at Rs 5,06,41,936 crore
Crypto Market Update
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Crypto markets extended their pullback as hotter US inflation, rising Treasury yields and continued ETF withdrawals outweighed support from strong Chinese trade and lower Brent prices. Bitcoin declined 1.93% to around $73,517, while Ethereum fell 3.29% to nearly $2,053. Both assets are now testing important support regions, although lower volatility across traditional markets suggests investors have not moved entirely away from growth-oriented assets.
Bitcoin is trading close to its long-term support at $73,100-$73,500. Holding this region could help the market stabilize, while a recovery through $75,600-$76,400 would improve short-term momentum. If immediate support gives way, attention may shift toward $71,800-$72,200.
Ethereum's RSI near 30 indicates stretched selling momentum as price approaches support at $2,030-$2,050 and the psychological $2,000 level. Resistance sits at $2,100-$2,150, followed by $2,170-$2,200. Futures traders may look for stronger volume, rising open interest and balanced funding before viewing any resistance test as confirmation of a broader recovery.
The macro environment remained demanding. US inflation increased 0.4% month-on-month, while firm employment kept economic growth supported. Treasury yields approached 5% as markets increased expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate hike, tightening global liquidity. However, China's exports rose 35.2%, imports accelerated and Brent declined 1.2%, providing support through stronger trade and lower energy-driven inflation pressure.
Asian equities offered a partial counterbalance, led by gains in the KOSPI and Nikkei, while US technology shares declined modestly and the VIX fell 2.31%. Institutional activity remained cautious, with Bitcoin ETFs recording $201 million in outflows and Ethereum ETFs losing $184.6 million. ETF selling added pressure, but derivatives liquidations, exchange supply and macro positioning also influenced the decline. Similarly, future inflows may strengthen underlying demand without producing immediate gains if broader financial conditions remain restrictive."
Crypto Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin recovered to $73,837 on Wednesday morning after touching $72,691 overnight. It was still down 1.46% over 24 hours, while Ether fell 2.81%. The latest selling followed a US inflation report that showed core prices rising 0.3% in October, above the 0.2% forecast. That puts a larger December rate hike in play. The two-year US Treasury yield jumped 18 basis points to 4.73%, giving investors a better return on cash parked in short-dated government debt. Bitcoin was already facing weak demand through US spot ETFs, which recorded $1.48 billion in net withdrawals in November through Monday.
Friday's US producer-price report could move yields again.
Our advice: If you had planned to buy Bitcoin this week, consider making a smaller first purchase and keeping the rest in cash until after the release. That leaves room to reassess if Bitcoin revisits the overnight low near $72,700.