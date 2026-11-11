Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com

Silver led the rebound as India's bullion futures market returned to its regular morning session on November 11. At 9:05 am IST, December gold on MCX was up Rs.755, or 0.54%, at Rs. 1,41,280 per 10 grams. Silver gained Rs.2,938, or 1.61%, to Rs.1,85,514 per kg. Both contracts opened higher, following the recovery already under way in Asian trading.

On COMEX, December gold was up $25.20, or 0.63%, at $4,055.40 per troy ounce at 8:42 am IST. December silver gained $1.19, or 2.31%, to $52.41 at 8:52 am. The scale of the recovery matters. Silver was only 28 cents below its pre-inflation-report settlement. Gold was still nearly $60 short. Silver has recovered most of Tuesday's loss, while gold has recovered less than a third.

Tuesday's selling followed US inflation of 0.4% for October, against a 0.3% forecast. The surprise strengthened the case for a larger December Fed hike and pushed the two-year Treasury yield up 18 basis points to 4.73%. Wednesday's gains recover some of the ground lost in that sell-off. Friday's US producer-price report will test whether the rebound can hold if yields rise again.

For Indian buyers, the rupee matters too. If it strengthens as traders expected this morning, each dollar of bullion costs fewer rupees. That can soften the rise in domestic prices even when COMEX is gaining.