Qualcomm Layoffs: How Much Severance Will Ex-Employees Get In India?

Qualcomm Job Cuts: Qualcomm has begun implementing job cuts across its global operations, including India and the US. The restructuring follows an internal communication from CEO Cristiano Amon, who had described the exercise as a "performance-focused" workforce reduction.

While the company has not officially disclosed the final number of employees affected, reports suggest that some workers in India have already received termination notices.

For those losing their jobs, the severance package could provide some financial cushion during an uncertain period.

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Qualcomm Layoffs: What Is The Severance Package?

Employee accounts shared on Reddit indicate that Qualcomm's severance package may include multiple components. According to details shared by affected employees, the compensation may include:

Two weeks of gross salary as a base severance payment. An additional two weeks of salary for every year of service. Pro-rated compensation for incomplete years of employment. A lump-sum payment towards health coverage. An additional month's salary for employees who sign their severance agreements within a specified deadline. Some employee accounts suggest that the extra payment could be available to those signing within two days. However, the deadline and terms may differ depending on the individual agreement.

The reported package could be significantly higher for employees who have spent several years at Qualcomm.

Qualcomm Employees May Receive Extra Pay For Early Signing

One of the reported features of Qualcomm's severance arrangement is an additional payment for employees who sign their exit documents quickly. Some employees have said that signing within two days could unlock an additional month's salary.

However, workers should carefully review the terms before signing. Employee accounts have also raised questions about clauses that may waive certain rights to pursue employment-related claims against the company. The precise terms of an employee's agreement, rather than online accounts, should determine the benefits available.

Why Is Qualcomm Cutting Jobs?

Qualcomm's workforce reduction comes as the company faces pressure in its smartphone chip business. Weak consumer electronics demand and rising memory prices have weighed on smartphone sales. The company has also warned of faster-than-expected declines in revenue from Apple products.

In an October memo reviewed by Reuters, CEO Cristiano Amon said the company wanted to strengthen its performance culture and address situations where employees had consistently fallen short of expectations.

The company said decisions would consider business priorities, organisational requirements and the skills needed for future growth. Qualcomm is also investing in new businesses, including artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centres and automotive technology, as it looks to reduce its dependence on smartphones.

How Many Qualcomm Employees Will Lose Their Jobs?

The exact number of employees affected by the restructuring remains unclear. Earlier estimates suggested that around 1,000 employees in India could be affected. However, subsequent reports indicated that the actual number could be considerably lower.

Qualcomm has not publicly confirmed the final number of job cuts. The company had approximately 52,000 employees globally as of September 2025.