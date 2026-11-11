President's Bodyguard Jawan Shot In Head Over Firecracker Dispute In UP

A jawan posted with the President's Bodyguard was shot in the head after a dispute over bursting firecrackers escalated into firing on Diwali night in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

The injured soldier, identified as Saurabh Tomar, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Meerut, where his condition remains critical.

Argument Over Firecrackers Leads To Firing

According to police and local residents, Saurabh Tomar was bursting firecrackers outside his home along with his brothers Vineet and Mintu when an argument broke out with two villagers, Dheeraj and his brother Monu alias Praveen.

The verbal dispute quickly escalated into violence. As tensions escalated between the two sides, Dheeraj allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and opened fire. One of the bullets first hit a wall and then struck Saurabh in the head, just behind his ear.

Saurabh collapsed after being hit by the bullet. Around the same time, Dheeraj's brother allegedly arrived with a stick and attacked Vineet. In the ensuing fight, Mintu allegedly struck Monu alias Praveen with sticks. The crowd gathered at the spot dispersed in panic, and the accused fled the scene.

According to local accounts, the two sides were known to each other and had maintained friendly relations in the past. They were said to frequently spend time together and had reportedly been involved in an earlier dispute around two months ago.

Saurabh, 26, was recruited into the Army in 2021 and is currently posted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the President's Bodyguard, the oldest and senior-most cavalry regiment in the Indian Army. He had returned to his native village on leave to celebrate Diwali with his family.

Following the shooting, family members rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Baraut. He was later referred to Meerut Medical College, but the family chose to shift him to a private hospital in Meerut.

Doctors successfully removed the bullet from his head through surgery. He remains admitted to the intensive care unit, where his condition is reported to be critical.

Police Register FIR, Launch Hunt For Accused

After the incident, Saurabh's father, Janak Raj, alerted police by calling the emergency helpline. Police teams reached the village soon afterward and began an investigation.

Senior officers, including the Circle Officer of Baraut and the Additional Superintendent of Police, visited the scene and inspected the area. The injured were first taken for treatment in Baraut before being referred to Meerut for advanced medical care.

Based on a written complaint filed by Janak Raj, an FIR has been registered against Dheeraj and Monu alias Praveen. Police said efforts are underway to arrest the accused, who are on the run.

(With inputs from Vipin Solanki)

