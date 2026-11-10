Nick Jonas Grooves To Sai Abhyankkar's <i>Radhimaa</i> With Jonas Brothers In Diwali Video

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra never fail to give us couple goals. Whether it is their loved-up social media moments, glamorous appearances together or the way they cheer each other on, the celebrity couple always manages to grab attention. And this Diwali was no different.

After hosting an oh-so-amazing Diwali bash at home with Priyanka, Nick, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas and their bandmates, shared a special Happy Diwali video on Instagram.

Instead of a usual Bollywood track, Nick picked a viral Tamil indie song to celebrate the festival. The Jonas Brothers were seen grooving to Sai Abhyankkar's Radhimaa. Oh yes, you read that right.

The clip spread like wildfire on social media. So much so that Sai Abhyankkar, who composed, sang and produced Radhimaa, also reacted to Nick's post. The young musician commented “Brothaa” with a heart emoji.

Released on August 24, the song features actor Bhagyashri Borse alongside Sai in its music video.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from the Diwali festivities at home. Dressed in a finely tailored white shimmery kurta, Nick looked every bit handsome. For the evening, Priyanka picked a heavily embroidered fish-cut lehenga. What about little Malti?

Well, Malti twinned her daddy in a white lehenga choli.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently announced Ventilator 2 under her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures. It will bring her back together with filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar, who is returning as the writer and director.

Priyanka confirmed that the next part is in the works and is planned to release in 2027. The film will be made under her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures and filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar is also returning as writer and director.

The upcoming project is a sequel to the 2016 Marathi film Ventilator, which won the National Film Award.

Priyanka is also gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The film also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.