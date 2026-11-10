Jensen Huang Loses $7.4 Billion In A Day, Falls Two Spots In Billionaire Rankings Amid Chinese Spy Scandal

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is used to making headlines for the artificial intelligence revolution. This time, however, the spotlight is on his personal life, and the financial consequences are beginning to show.

Huang has admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, after reports surfaced about his relationship with a business executive whom US intelligence reportedly suspected of gathering information for China. The admission has coincided with a sharp fall in Nvidia shares, knocking billions of dollars off the billionaire's fortune and pushing him down the global wealth rankings.

The controversy has also prompted a question that is drawing considerable attention: What would happen to Huang's $150-billion-plus fortune if his marriage ended in divorce?

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There is no indication that the couple has filed for divorce. But the hypothetical numbers are staggering.

Jensen Huang With Suspected Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Jensen Huang Loses Billions, Drops In Billionaire Rankings

Huang's wealth has taken a hit as Nvidia shares came under pressure amid concerns surrounding the investigation into his relationship.

According to Forbes, Huang's net worth fell $7.4 billion to $154.7 billion during the first half-hour of trading on November 9. He slipped from eighth to 10th on its billionaire rankings, falling below Berkshire Hathaway chief Warren Buffett and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

The decline followed an already difficult period for Nvidia shares. On November 6, Bloomberg's Billionaires Index had placed Huang's fortune at $150.9 billion, after a $15.1-billion decline during a broader technology sell-off.

The latest market reaction came after Nvidia announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Huang acknowledged the affair in a message to employees, apologising for hurting his wife and children. He also said he would support the investigation.

Nvidia's board has said it has no reason to believe that national security or company secrets were compromised. Huang continues to lead the company. For investors, the concern extends beyond Huang's personal life. Nvidia is at the centre of the global AI boom, and uncertainty surrounding its chief executive could complicate an already volatile period for technology stocks.

The $81-Billion Divorce Question

The biggest financial question surrounding Huang's personal life is what a potential divorce could mean for his wealth.

Huang married Lori Huang in 1985. The couple met while studying at Oregon State University, years before he co-founded Nvidia in 1993. Lori has been closely associated with his journey and has played a role in managing their family's finances.

A hypothetical equal division of Huang's estimated $162.2-billion fortune could leave Lori with around $81.1 billion. That would potentially exceed the approximately $35-billion settlement received by Jeff Bezos' former wife MacKenzie Scott.

But this figure needs an important qualification. California, where the Huangs live, follows community property rules. Assets acquired during a marriage are generally divided equally in a divorce. However, property owned before marriage, certain gifts and inheritances, and assets covered by valid marital agreements can be treated differently.

It is also unclear whether the couple signed a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement. There has been no public announcement of a separation or divorce filing. The $81.1-billion figure is therefore a hypothetical calculation, not an established liability.

How Much Of Jensen Huang's Wealth Is Tied To Nvidia?

Huang holds more than 3.5 per cent of Nvidia, making him its largest individual shareholder. Much of his fortune comes from the value of this stake rather than his salary.

This also explains why his wealth can fluctuate by billions in a single trading session. If Nvidia shares recover, Huang's net worth could rise just as quickly. If the stock falls further, his fortune could shrink again. A divorce settlement, if one were ever to happen, would introduce a different question involving the division of assets accumulated over decades.

For now, the billionaire faces two separate challenges: a corporate investigation that has put Nvidia's leadership under scrutiny, and a personal controversy that has raised questions about his long-standing marriage.