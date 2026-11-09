Ahead Of Talks With Samajwadi Party, Congress Sets House In Order In UP



The Congress has started putting its house in order in Uttar Pradesh before alliance talks with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party begins. No date has been set for the talks, but party insiders say it will begin after the Chhath Puja. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was also given charge of the state in 2017 -- soon after she formally joined the party - has been asked to "look after" the state by Rahul Gandhi, sources said.

The Duties

Her mandate includes overseeing the formation of the manifesto, campaign, and coordination committees, as well as organising four major rallies across the Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Awadh, and Western Uttar Pradesh regions. Perhaps her most critical task will be selecting candidates for 100-115 constituencies. This list should comprise individuals capable of challenging the BJP while remaining aligned with the Congress party's ideology.

Growing Congress-SP Synergy

The Congress leadership is pleased with the manner in which the Samajwadi Party participated in the November 1 rally in Delhi, bringing a large number of its workers to the Ramlila Maidan. This is precisely why Akhilesh Yadav was given considerable prominence at the rally, sources said.

A senior Congress leader told NDTV that there will be no hurdles in forming an alliance with the SP for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, and the matter will be decided directly by Rahul Gandhi, his sister and Akhilesh Yadav.

SP's Smooth Patch

The Samajwadi Party is feeling buoyant following the results of the recent Legislative Council elections in Uttar Pradesh, where it won five of 11 seats on which elections were held.

Previously, the party held only three of the seats and ahead of the state assembly elections, the MLC polls were being seen as an acid test.

After the results, Akhilesh Yadav had described the BJP's performance as a "double defeat" and claimed that the results have laid the groundwork for his party's victory in the 2027 assembly polls.

Priyanka Gandhi More Active

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, meanwhile, has stepped up her involvement in Uttar Pradesh affairs.

Her increased activity is also intended to put an end to the occasional, unhelpful statements made by various Congress leaders.

Unresolved Issues

There are certain issues between the Congress and the SP that are threatening to sour their relationship. A prime example will be the out-of-turn comments by Congress leaders on the party's share of seats.

Some Congress leaders have claimed that they already prepared a list of 180 to 200 seats. Others asserted that no one should "take them lightly."

In private conversations, Samajwadi Party leaders suggest a figure closer to 80 to 100 seats.

Priyanka Gandhi has now instructed Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh - including those in charge, the state president, working presidents, and other office-bearers - to refrain from making unnecessary public statements. They have been told not to say anything that could negatively impact the potential alliance.

SP Wants To Play Big Brother

A senior SP leader, meanwhile, told NDTV that while they may pay heed to the Congress when it comes to Delhi or parliamentary politics, for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, they are the "big brother".

"And we will continue to play that role. The Congress will have to accept our terms," they said.

The Other Pitfall

Swami Prasad Maurya is one of the reasons for the friction between the Congress and the SP.

It is well known that Akhilesh Yadav does not hold Swami Prasad in high regard though the Congress leader in-charge of the state Rajendra Gautam considers him a friend.

Swami Prasad won on a BJP ticket in 2017 and served as a minister in Uttar Pradesh, but he switched to the SP before the 2022 assembly elections - where he subsequently lost.

Maurya has since formed his own party, the 'Janata Party,' and frequently makes remarks about Akhilesh Yadav, describing him as "confused" and mocking his 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak-Backward, Dalit, Minority) platform.

The Samajwadi Party has made it clear that under no circumstances, will they include Swami Prasad Maurya in the alliance.

The Congress's dilemma is that if they choose to keep him, they would have to allocate a seat to him from their own quota.