Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in the green on Monday. At the open, Sensex jumped 186 points higher, while Nifty was up 30 points.
Markets opened for a 70-minute window on Diwali for special muhurat trading on Sunday. During the special trading session, markets opened in the green, and closed on a cautious note.
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The Thesis
Nifty 500 closed 1.00% at 23,456.95 even as India VIX spiked over 12% to 17.47 - a rally that held through a volatility shock, favoring selective buying over broad risk-on. Brent eased to $97.67 and GIFT Nifty signals only a modest extension ( 0.30%), so today rewards earnings visibility over beta.
Where We're Concentrated
We're concentrated in defensive earnings compounders - pharma names carrying dollar export revenue that cushions rupee swings - alongside PSU financials and insurance offering steady book growth less tied to global risk sentiment, plus a shipping name geared to freight-rate strength from Middle East-linked trade disruption. What breaks this: a fresh crude spike squeezing shipping economics, or a VIX move that outpaces what we're pricing and triggers broader de-risking across financials.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Emcure Pharmaceuticals
Export-led pharma earnings offer a rupee hedge as VIX spikes and global risk appetite turns selective.
Great Eastern Shipping
Tanker rates stay firm on Middle East-linked trade disruption, a direct beneficiary of oil-flow volatility.
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Insurance float growth stays insulated from the VIX spike, a defensive anchor as volatility resets higher.
Power Finance Corporation
PSU power financing offers steady book growth, a rate-sensitive compounder as the rally broadens past beta.
Zydus Lifesciences
A second pharma leg: dollar-revenue visibility cushions the portfolio against rupee and crude swings.
One Thing to Watch
India VIX holding above 17 A jump this sharp rarely fades in one session - if VIX stays elevated into the next close, expect the rally to narrow into the defensive and insurance names we're leaning on; a quick retreat argues for broadening back into higher-beta names.
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
"Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to trade below their key 4-hour moving averages. BTC is around $75,000 after testing the $73,500-$74,000 zone, while ETH is near $2,140 following a break below $2,200-$2,230. Ethereum has declined more than Bitcoin, with selling volume rising in both markets. For a recovery, BTC needs to move above $75,987-$76,974, while ETH needs to regain $2,229-$2,262.
ETF data also points to reduced institutional exposure. Bitcoin funds saw $1.28 billion in net withdrawals, while Ethereum funds lost $365 million in the week ending November 6.
On-chain figures show a different trend for the two largest cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin exchanges recorded net outflows of approximately 4,655 BTC on November 7, whereas Ethereum exchanges saw net inflows of around 29,820 ETH over seven days. This suggests exchange-flow data is relatively more supportive for Bitcoin than Ethereum, which is consistent with ETH's weaker price performance.
With ETF demand weak and ETH exchange inflows continuing, both markets remain under pressure. The next key test is whether BTC can hold $73,500-$74,000 and ETH can defend the $2,060-$2,100 zone."
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives & Technical Research, Axis Direct
GIFT Nifty futures point to a resilient 45-point uptick near 25,075 Monday, tracking an Asian tech rebound. This follows Sunday's Diwali Muhurat session, where the NIFTY slipped 0.18% (43.95 pts) to 24,986.40 on Middle East geopolitical fears. Friday featured a historic rally driven by record FII concentration in private banks, delivering a 1,900 point weekly gain-the year's highest. Globally, Wall Street partially recovered Friday from a regulation-fuelled AI rout. The Nasdaq rose 1.09% and S&P 500 added 0.31%, though the Dow fell 0.46% capped by a firmer dollar and 4.86% US 10-year yield. Investors now brace for US inflation data and tech earnings. Asia bounced Monday: Nikkei 225 surged 3.3%, KOSPI 1.4%, and Hang Seng 0.7%. Brent crude softened near $97/bbl, easing inflation fears. The technical bias leans positive, but sustaining above 25,000 in early trades is critical to restore upside momentum for today toward 25,150 and 25,350 resistance. Support sits at 24,800 (a break risk 24,600).
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