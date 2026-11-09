"I Was Unfaithful To My Wife": Nvidia's Jensen Huang Admits To Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to having a romantic relationship with a suspected Chinese spy in an email to his employees. This comes as Nvidia opens an investigation into reports that Huang was the "target of a foreign intelligence effort".

On October 29, The New York Times reported that Huang was the target of a Chinese spy plot which was coordinated by a businesswoman, Alice Huang alias Huang Le, who built a close relationship with him and was passing advanced Nvidia AI Chips and intelligence to Beijing. Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and a top executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed was identified by US spy agencies as an intelligence asset for China.

READ | Nvidia CEO Calls Dealings With Company Under China Spying Probe "Normal"

In the email, Huang acknowledged that he owes an apology to his family and all his employees and extended cooperation in investigation. The email was sent as "A message to our company."

Here's the text of the email Huang sent to staffers, seen by Axios:

I owe my family and all of you an apology.

I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.

To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.

To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me.

Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.

Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA's Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company, and I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.

My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy.

Nvidia Opens Independent Probe

In a statement issued on Sunday, Nvidia Board announced initiating an independent investigation "in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort". The Board noted that they have no reason to believe that either national security or company secrets were compromised, but the probe will examine all available information.

"The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders," the statement read.

A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation.

The Board has expressed confidence in Jensen and his leadership team.

Asked about the report Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he couldn't comment, saying it was an "internal corporate matter."

Nvidia Calls Dealings With Megaspeed "Normal"

Suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang is a top executive at Megaspeed, a company the Commerce Department began investigating late in the Biden administration over concerns that it was helping China bypass US restrictions to acquire Nvidia AI chips.

When the news first came out, Huang said Nvidia's relationship with Megaspeed's officials was proper.

"We've studied all their deployments of our GPUs and counted every one," he said. "And I think the US government also has as well."

Huang also said that his interactions with her were typical of those with Chinese customers and executives. She's no longer with Megaspeed, he said.

"Our relationship, our interactions, have been related to Megaspeed, and it was all completely normal and not unusual," Huang said.

He also said he hadn't been informed by the US government of its suspicions about Alice Huang.