Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's Representative Wishes Indians A Happy Diwali

Dr Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, the representative in India for Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, extended his heartfelt Diwali wishes to the people of India. During a four-day visit to the shrine of 'Shaheed-e-Salis' in Agra, Dr Elahi conveyed his festival greetings and prayed for the continued happiness of all Indians. He remarked that Diwali is a festival of joy and light, expressing his hope that every Indian remains prosperous and that both India and Iran continue to prosper.

Describing the occasion as a "festival of light," he offered his congratulations and wished everyone a long and healthy life.

Agra is home to the shrine of the renowned 'Shaheed-e-Salis,' who was martyred during the Mughal era. Thousands of people visit this shrine, which also hosts a four-day majlis program.

Mirza Shafiq Hasan Shafaq, the coordinator of the Agra Majlis organised in Shaheed-e-Salis Dargah, remarked that it is a matter of great pride for them that a guest from abroad has joined in the celebrations of India.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, posted a video on the Embassy's X (formerly Twitter) page, beginning with the greeting "Namaskar." He stated:

"Namaskar, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the people of India on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. This festival of lights symbolises the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. The relationship between Iran and India spans centuries, rooted in a shared cultural and historical heritage. I hope that this Diwali brings happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health into your lives. Happy Diwali to you all. Thank you," he said.

Diwali is being celebrated across the globe.

The festival is being celebrated not only in India but also in many other countries. Several nations have extended Diwali greetings, and special Diwali programs have been organised at Indian embassies worldwide.