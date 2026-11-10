High Court Gets Bomb Threat Over Diljit Dosanjh's Indore Concert

The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has received an email threatening a bomb attack at the upcoming concert of singer Diljit Dosanjh in Indore, scheduled on November 15.

The IP address of the person who sent the email appears to be linked to a foreign network, the police said, adding they are trying to trace its actual location and identify the sender.

An IP address is a unique number for every device in a network, like a digital mailing address.

The police are not taking any chances and are now on high alert. The email threat said the stage where the singer would perform would be blown up.

Security has also been tightened around the high court and the homes of judges, with Gwalior police chief Sutkeerti Somvanshi confirming the receipt of the threatening email.

Diljit began the Indian leg of his Aura Tour on October 30 with a jam-packed show at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. On November 7, he had said he would visit Indore and even made a special mention of the city's famous poha.

"I will visit Indore on November 15. I will have poha first after visiting Indore. Anyone can say anything, but I will meet you in Indore on November 15. I have heard in the news that there will be some danger. But we know how to handle this. Do they know who we are?" he had said.

There has been a series of such bomb threats ever since the singer began his tour of India. On November 2, three private schools and the Indore mayor's had received emails threatening bomb blasts in connection with Dosanjh's planned concert. The emails were likely hoaxes, initial investigation said, though the police are taking every threat seriously.

The Punjabi singer has been a frequent target of threats by pro-Khalistani groups abroad. During a concert in Canada's Calgary in May, he had briefly stopped his performance to confront individuals waving pro-Khalistani flags in the audience, telling them to stop and leave the venue.

Canada-based Khalistani extremist groups are well connected to Canadian citizens who leverage local institutions to promote their violent extremist agenda and collect funds from unsuspecting community members that are then diverted toward violent activities, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service had said in a report.