Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange

Bitcoin's failure to sustain its recovery above $80,000 has reinforced bearish momentum, with the latest selloff highlighting crypto's growing sensitivity to US equity markets. BTC declined nearly 6% to approximately $75,200, while Ethereum fell almost 8% toward $2,200.

The reversal followed a sharp decline in US equities, erasing post-midterm election gains. The Nasdaq plunged 5.52% and the S&P 500 lost 4.36%, as investors reassessed AI valuations, technology spending and potential policy changes following the Democratic congressional victory.

The selloff was amplified by leveraged positioning, with 24-hour crypto liquidations reaching $1.18 billion, including $1.04 billion in long positions. Bitcoin's volatility index also surged above 42 before easing toward 40, indicating elevated volatility expectations.

Technically, Bitcoin has fallen below all four major EMAs on the four-hour chart, with the $75,000-$75,733 region, including its 50-week SMA, emerging as critical support. A recovery above $77,950-$78,450 could improve short-term momentum. Ethereum remains below its key moving averages, with support near $2,200 and resistance at $2,310-$2,340.

Attention now shifts to today's US Non-Farm Payrolls report, scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. Employment figures could influence Federal Reserve rate expectations and trigger further volatility across crypto and equities.

Looking ahead, BTC holding $75,000 and ETH defending $2,200 will be crucial. A breakdown could extend the correction, while stabilizing US equities, easing liquidation pressure and softer employment data could support a recovery.