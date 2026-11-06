Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the red on Friday. At the open, Sensex fell 227 points while Nifty declined 104 points. This comes a day after Sensex surged 2,000 points.
The weakness in India's stock market is attributed to a sharp sell-off in the Wall Street. Overnight, several AI stocks came under pressure as investors weighed in possible regulations following Democrats' US Congress sweep.
Meanwhile, the rupee opened 2 paise weaker at 94.49 against the US dollar, compared to 94.47 a dollar on Thursday.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Daily Market comment - Delta Exchange
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin's failure to sustain its recovery above $80,000 has reinforced bearish momentum, with the latest selloff highlighting crypto's growing sensitivity to US equity markets. BTC declined nearly 6% to approximately $75,200, while Ethereum fell almost 8% toward $2,200.
The reversal followed a sharp decline in US equities, erasing post-midterm election gains. The Nasdaq plunged 5.52% and the S&P 500 lost 4.36%, as investors reassessed AI valuations, technology spending and potential policy changes following the Democratic congressional victory.
The selloff was amplified by leveraged positioning, with 24-hour crypto liquidations reaching $1.18 billion, including $1.04 billion in long positions. Bitcoin's volatility index also surged above 42 before easing toward 40, indicating elevated volatility expectations.
Technically, Bitcoin has fallen below all four major EMAs on the four-hour chart, with the $75,000-$75,733 region, including its 50-week SMA, emerging as critical support. A recovery above $77,950-$78,450 could improve short-term momentum. Ethereum remains below its key moving averages, with support near $2,200 and resistance at $2,310-$2,340.
Attention now shifts to today's US Non-Farm Payrolls report, scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. Employment figures could influence Federal Reserve rate expectations and trigger further volatility across crypto and equities.
Looking ahead, BTC holding $75,000 and ETH defending $2,200 will be crucial. A breakdown could extend the correction, while stabilizing US equities, easing liquidation pressure and softer employment data could support a recovery.
Crypto Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are facing renewed selling pressure as investors reassess risk following a sharp sell-off in global equities. Bitcoin was quoted at Rs.72,00,744, down 4.56% in an early November 6 snapshot. Altcoins followed the decline. Ethereum traded at Rs.2,13,094, down 6.16%. BNB stood at Rs.65,359, down 2.98%, XRP at Rs.117, down 4.26%, and Solana at Rs.8,499, down 4.67%. TRON was relatively resilient at Rs.30.01, down 0.49%.
The pressure extends beyond crypto. On November 5, the S&P 500 fell 4.4% and the Nasdaq dropped 5.5%. Gold rose 1% to $4,100 an ounce as the dollar and Treasury yields weakened. Markets are also weighing a possible December Fed rate hike, with Reuters reporting a 66.1% probability.
Our advice: Avoid chasing rebounds. Stagger investments, keep position sizes modest and watch Bitcoin's $75,000 support level, ETF flows and US economic data before taking fresh exposure.
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"The cryptocurrency market witnessed a sharp correction as Bitcoin slipped below $76,000, declining over 5%, while Ethereum fell nearly 8% to around $2,237 and XRP dropped to approximately $1.21. The sell-off was driven by weakness in US technology stocks, sustained ETF outflows and widespread liquidations exceeding $1 billion across the crypto market. Ethereum faced additional pressure from seven consecutive days of ETF outflows, reflecting cautious institutional sentiment. Bitcoin's inability to sustain momentum above $80,000 has further weighed on market confidence, with the $75,000 to $76,000 range emerging as a crucial support zone.
In the near term, market direction will depend on whether Bitcoin can hold these support levels and whether institutional inflows begin to stabilise. While the correction has created uncertainty, such phases also provide opportunities for investors to reassess their positions and identify potential entry points. Investors should avoid impulsive decisions driven by short-term price movements, maintain disciplined capital allocation and closely monitor global economic developments. For active traders, managing leverage, tracking key technical levels and adopting well-defined trading strategies will be essential as the market navigates heightened volatility."
Commodity Update By Mudrex
Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex
Gold is trading near $4,090/oz (approximately Rs 1.24 lakh per 10g), on track for a weekly gain of over 5%, its strongest since August. Lower oil prices and Treasury yields have eased inflation concerns, supporting bullion, although prices retreated after touching $4,135 on Thursday. Silver is steady near $52/oz (approximately Rs 1.58 lakh per kg). WTI crude rebounded 2.7% to $90.52/barrel following fresh tanker attacks in the Gulf, but remains down over 12% this week. The rupee gained 5 paise to Rs 94.41/$, aided by foreign equity inflows. In India, bullion prices also reflect rupee movements, import duties, taxes and domestic demand.
Crypto Update: Expert View
Daily quote from Mudrex
Bitcoin has slipped back to around $76,000, erasing its post-election gains after a 6% decline on Thursday as weakness in US technology and AI stocks spilled into crypto markets. The Nasdaq dropped 4.7%, triggering broader risk aversion, while nearly $1.08 billion in crypto positions were liquidated over 24 hours, largely affecting bullish traders. Bitcoin had briefly crossed $80,000 following the midterm results. On the institutional front, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $74.6 million in inflows on Wednesday, although BlackRock's IBIT extended its withdrawal streak to four days. Markets now await the US jobs report, with $80,000 as resistance and $75,000 as key support, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Daily Quote from CoinSwitch
BTC pulled back to $76K as weakness in AI and semiconductor stocks weighs on broader market sentiment. Concerns over slowing AI growth, potential restrictions on data center construction, and elevated investor leverage have contributed to the equity selloff. While crypto has shown relative resilience, BTC's failure to sustain a recovery above $80,500 signals limited near-term buying demand. $73K and $68K as potential downside levels, with altcoins facing greater risks. A sustained recovery above $80K would be needed to indicate improving market momentum said CoinSwitch Markets Desk
'Worst Drop In 19 Months': Why US Stocks Came Under Fire Day After Rally
US Stock Market Crash: The market had rallied sharply on November 4. However, the Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.52 per cent on November 5. Read full report here
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Bitcoin retreats towards $76,000 as tech selloff exposes fragile recovery
Crypto markets surrendered their post-election gains as heavy selling in US technology and AI stocks spread to digital assets. The reversal highlights a market still sensitive to global risk appetite, with leveraged trading amplifying price swings.
Bitcoin, near $75,984, was down 5.88% over 24 hours, while Ether traded around $2,234, declining 8.10%. Total cryptocurrency market capitalisation fell 5.02% to $2.55 trillion. The Fear and Greed Index registered 32, indicating fear, while the
CoinMarketCap 20 Index dropped 5.8%.
The US equity snapshot shows the Nasdaq falling 5.52%, the S&P 500 declining 4.36%, and the Dow losing 3.44%. The VIX surged 69.66% to 28.18, reflecting a sharp increase in expected equity-market volatility.
This simultaneous decline suggests investors were reducing exposure across risk assets. Concerns about AI infrastructure spending and the implications of the US election results weighed on technology shares, with crypto caught in the same price retreat. Reports also identified short covering as a contributor to the previous session's rally, suggesting that part of the rebound depended on traders closing bearish positions.
For retail investors, the implication is that crypto-specific optimism may struggle to sustain a recovery while broader financial markets remain under pressure.
Liquidations accelerated the decline
Nearly $1.1 billion were liquidated in crypto over 24 hours, affecting approximately 211,000 traders. Within a four-hour window, $818.90 million of the $879.92 million liquidated consisted of long positions, approximately 93%.
This concentration shows that traders positioned for further gains were particularly exposed. As prices fell, exchanges forcibly closed leveraged positions, adding selling pressure and potentially triggering further liquidations.
Net ETF outflows were of $915.1 million over the last week and approximately $2.49 billion over the last month, against $5.29 billion in net inflows over the last quarter."
Gold And Silver Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver futures are showing different trends in India, with gold holding on to gains while silver faces some selling pressure. The latest MCX exchange-displayed prices put December gold at Rs 1,43,970 per 10 grams, up Rs 736 or 0.51%. December silver was at Rs 1,86,901 per kg, down Rs 834 or 0.44%.
Internationally, gold continues to draw support from a weaker US dollar and declining Treasury yields. December COMEX gold futures settled 1% higher at $4,113.50 an ounce on November 5. Lower oil prices have also eased some inflation concerns, giving markets room to reassess the outlook for US interest rates. A softer dollar makes gold more affordable for international buyers, while lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets.
Silver, however, is more vulnerable to profit-taking after its recent sharp rally. Its industrial demand exposure and higher price volatility can lead to larger swings than gold. Domestic prices are also influenced by rupee movements and local market positioning.
The immediate focus is the US employment report due today. Strong hiring could reinforce expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate increase, supporting the dollar and putting pressure on precious metals. Weaker employment data could have the opposite effect by easing rate concerns.
For investors, the divergence between gold and silver calls for caution. Avoid chasing short-term price moves. Staggered buying and disciplined position sizing remain sensible while global rate expectations are shifting.
InvestorAi - Daily Intelligence
The Thesis
Thursday's Nifty 500 ripped 2.00% on the sharpest single-day FII buying spree in over a year, financials and metals leading as oil eased intraday. Brent has already clawed back 1.43% overnight after Trump threatened to 'destroy' the rest of Iran - a reminder this risk-on tape is one headline from reversing, with India VIX up 2.57% even as the index surged.
Where We're Concentrated
The basket leans into PSU financial scale - banks and insurance catching the record foreign inflow - alongside a metals and advanced-materials leg geared to the same capex cycle. The thesis breaks if the FII buying streak reverses as fast as it arrived, or if crude's overnight bounce turns into a sustained advance that reopens rupee and import-bill pressure.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
State Bank of India
India's largest lender captures the record FII buying spree driving Thursday's 2% Nifty 500 surge into financials.
Life Insurance Corporation of India
The insurance major rides the same foreign-flow reversal lifting PSU-heavy balance sheets after a year of outflows.
HEG Advanced Materials
Graphite-electrode demand tracks the capex re-rating lifting steel and metals through Thursday's broad-based rally.
Indian Bank
A mid-tier PSU lender catching the same record foreign buying rotating into rate-sensitive financials across the banking complex.
JSW Steel
Steel captures the metals leg of the rally, positioned for the same infrastructure capex pulling the broader market higher.
One Thing to Watch
Trump's threat to 'destroy' rest of Iran The remark lands just as Brent snaps back from its multi-session slide; a sustained advance would undercut the oil-cooling leg of Thursday's FII-driven rally and reopen rupee pressure.
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives and Technical Research, Axis Direct
A catastrophic global tech crash is poised to severely punish Indian equities on Friday. GIFT Nifty futures imply a brutal 140-150-point gap-down near 24,450, threatening Thursday's euphoric 2.4% (576-point) surge in the Nifty 50 to 24,536.60.
Overnight, Wall Street suffered a disastrous, historic crash as a Democratic midterm sweep ignited fears of severe curbs on AI data centres. The Nasdaq plunged 5.5% (1,421 pts) into a correction-its worst rout in 19 months. The Dow Jones collapsed 3.4% (1,833 pts) and S&P 500 shed 4.36% (335 pts). Nvidia and semiconductor stocks cratered 9% and 12%, respectively.
The tech massacre engulfed Asia today in the steepest fall since the "Liberation Day" rout. The KOSPI triggered a circuit breaker, plunging 6% below 5,000 early, while the Nikkei 225 crashed 6% on tech liquidation; Hong Kong slipped 1%.
Though Brent crude eyes a 13% weekly loss near $99, the domestic technical bias turns strictly cautious with an overbought RSI. Staying below 24,800 keeps the undertone subdued. Support lies at 24,300 (a break risks 24,000); reclaiming 24,700 targets 25,000.