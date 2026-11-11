Share Market Today: Investors Earn Rs 6 Lakh Crore In An Hour. Why Is Dalal Street Rallying?

Share Market News: Indian stock market investors woke up to a Diwali-afterglow on Wednesday. A powerful rally in benchmark indices added more than Rs 6 lakh crore to the combined market valuation of BSE-listed companies within an hour of trading, as Dalal Street returned from its 1-day holiday break.

The total market capitalisation of all companies listed on the BSE stood at Rs 5,06,41,936 crore at the opening bell. By 10 am, it had climbed to Rs 5,12,45,010 crore. That translates into a gain of Rs 6,03,074 crore, or roughly Rs 6 lakh crore, in just 45 minutes of trading.

The rally came as the Sensex surged more than 1,300 points and the Nifty 50 climbed over 1 per cent, extending the recent recovery in Indian equities. But what exactly is fuelling the buying? FOLLOW LIVE MARKETS UPDATES

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Sensex, Nifty Rally: Why Are Stock Markets Rising Today?

1. Crude Oil Prices Bring Relief

One of the biggest triggers for the rally is the sharp correction in global crude oil prices. Brent crude, which had been trading above $100 per barrel amid geopolitical concerns, has retreated sharply. It briefly slipped below $90 on Tuesday before recovering towards the $92 mark on Wednesday.

For India, this is particularly significant as the country imports a large share of its crude oil requirements. Expensive oil raises the import bill, puts pressure on the rupee and increases inflation risks. It can also push up transportation and manufacturing costs, leaving companies and households with less money to spend.

BSE Heatmap At 10:15 AM

2. Foreign Investors Are Returning

Another important reason behind the rally is renewed buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Foreign investors had been a major source of pressure on Indian equities during periods of heavy selling. Their return is now helping strengthen the recovery.

3. Strong Corporate Earnings Support Sentiment

The rally is also getting support from India's earnings outlook. Recent corporate results have helped investors look beyond concerns over expensive oil, geopolitical tensions and foreign fund outflows. When companies report stronger earnings, investors become more willing to pay higher prices for their shares. This is particularly important after periods of market correction, when valuations and earnings expectations come under pressure.

4. Markets Return From Diwali Break On A Strong Note

The Indian stock market was closed on Tuesday for Diwali. The holiday break came after a strong run in November. The Sensex and Nifty had already gained nearly 9 per cent during the month before Wednesday's trading session, supported by lower crude prices, foreign inflows and improving earnings sentiment.

India Stock Market: What Should Investors Watch Next?

The rally has created a strong start to Wednesday's session. But investors will still need to track crude oil prices, foreign fund flows and developments in the Middle East. Oil remains a particularly important variable. Any fresh escalation in geopolitical tensions or disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could reverse the recent decline in crude prices. Global cues, US inflation data and developments in the artificial intelligence sector could also influence investor sentiment.