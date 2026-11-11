<i>Ramayana</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Film Reaches Rs 440 Crore Mark In India, Matches <i>Jawan</i> In Reaching Fastest Rs 300 Crore Hindi Net

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana retained its pace on Tuesday after a bumper Diwali boost on Monday. After 6 days, the film's domestic collection stands at Rs 440.45 crore (net) and Rs 526.50 crore (gross) in India.

On day five, Ramayana has entered the list of top five highest Hindi single-day (net) earning films beating Pushpa 2. After day 6, it set another record of reaching the fastest Rs 300 crore in India in Hindi net collections beating Ranbir's last blockbuster Animal (2023) and Shah Rukh Khan's comeback hit Pathaan (2023). It matched with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which minted Rs 306.58 crore in Hindi net collections within 6 days of its release.

The Hindi net collection of Ramayana stands at Rs 336 crore after six days. Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2 are ahead of the film in the race as they minted Rs 300 crore net (Hindi) in three and five days respectively.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Tuesday, Ramayana earned a net of Rs 94.10 crore across 24,344 shows as per Sacnilk.

The film collected Rs 35.00 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 297.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 823.50 crore.

On day 6, the Hindi contribution was Rs 76 crore from 19,845 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 7.75 crore from 931 shows in Kannada, Rs 4 crore from 1,860 shows in Telugu, Rs 3.60 crore from 859 shows in Tamil and Rs 2.75 crore from 849 shows in Malayalam.

Ramayana opened its box office collection with Rs 64.85 crore in India, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday.

On Saturday it minted a net of Rs 69.80 crore in India. On Sunday, the film registered a drop and earned Rs 56.15 crore across 21,770 shows.

On Monday, it registered its maiden century at the domestic box office with Rs 107.50 crore across 23,911 shows.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Documenting the stellar Monday performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "UNSTOPPABLE - UNSHAKEABLE - HIGHEST-EVER *SINGLE DAY* DIWALI BUSINESS... #Ramayana [#Hindi version] has registered a PHENOMENAL total on Monday [Day 5], gaining momentum right from the morning shows and emerging as the BIGGEST DAY of its run so far.

"Now, all eyes are on Tuesday [today; Day 6]... The Gujarati New Year celebration is expected to drive strong numbers in #Gujarat, a significant market for theatrical business... Going by the fantastic advance bookings for Tuesday, another BIG DAY is certainly on the cards."

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.