Ramanand Sagar Said No To Arun Govil First As Ram, Would He Have Said Yes To Ranbir Kapoor? Grandson Reveals

Ramanand Sagar's 1987 Ramayan version has been trending ever since Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana started gaining momentum, even more so after its release. Now, Ramanand Sagar's grandson, Shiv Sagar, has confirmed that a Ramayana documentary is releasing on December 29. Furthermore, he spoke about why this is the perfect time, as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is all that people are talking about.

While Arun Govil made history with his portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's adaptation, he wasn't the first choice initially.

Shiv Sagar shared with Variety India that Ramanand Sagar wasn't very keen at first, but his father Prem Sagar and uncles Anand Sagar and Moti Sagar were of the opinion that Arun Govil would be a good fit. Hence, Ramanand Sagar eventually relented.

Furthermore, Shiv Sagar shared that when Ramanand Sagar made Ramayan, he was 70. However, he was knowledgeable about the scriptures and had a clear vision of Lord Rama. He knew that the character had to be presented through subtle expressions and not with too many words.

And thus came the iconic smile of Arun Govil as Lord Rama, which redefined his identity.

Shiv Sagar explained, "My grandfather worked with Arunji on different kinds of smiles and expressions, each conveying a slightly different emotion. There was a quality of an all-knowing smile, while simultaneously allowing the leela to unfold around him.

"That eventually became one of the defining characteristics of Arunji's Lord Rama. I would give a lot of credit to my grandfather's direction for identifying and shaping that quality, and equally to Arunji for executing it so beautifully," added Shiv Sagar.

As for whether Ramanand Sagar would have been okay with seeing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Shiv Sagar said there would have been a very rigorous process, reflective of the kind of understanding he had of Lord Rama.

"He was extremely particular about what he wanted from the actor playing Lord Rama, so I imagine Ranbir would have had to convince him through that process," concluded Shiv Sagar.

On The Documentary

Speaking about making a documentary on Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan now, when Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has released, Shiv Sagar said, "Yes, certainly. The timing felt appropriate. With Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana generating so much interest, audiences are naturally revisiting and comparing different interpretations of the epic. That has created an opportunity to look back at my grandfather's Ramayan not simply as a television series, but as a cultural phenomenon and as the story of how it was actually made."

He added, "Our documentary is intended to explore the man behind the series, the circumstances in which he made it, the challenges he faced, and the spiritual and creative journey that led to its creation."

Furthermore, Shiv Sagar said that they are planning to release the documentary, Making of an Epic - When the Screen Became Sacred, on their grandfather's birthday, December 29. It is a tribute to his grandfather, Dr Ramanand Sagar, and his father, Prem Sagar.

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

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