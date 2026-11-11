'It Was A Bittersweet Experience': OG Lakshman Sunil Lahri Reviews Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i>

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series Ramayana, has shared his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor's recently released Ramayana: Part 1.

On Wednesday, Sunil took to X to share a video review of Nitesh Tiwari's directorial. He described the film as a visually impressive experience but pointed out that some important scenes were missing from the narrative.

Sharing his review, Sunil said, "It is a very big-budget, highly popular film. The VFX is world-class. The film looks visually stunning and is a treat for the eyes. All the actors have performed their roles very well. It is a very heartwarming film, and some scenes are outstanding."

However, the actor felt that the dialogues did not always do justice to the emotional weight of the story. He also expressed disappointment over the absence of certain episodes from the epic.

He added, "However, in my opinion, some scenes, especially the emotional ones, are weakened by the dialogues. Certain important scenes are missing. For example, the scenes featuring Parashuram and Ahilya are not there. The way Surpanakha speaks to Ramji and the way Parashuram talks to Ramji do not feel appropriate. There are several other weak scenes as well, where the sense of devotion seems lacking. In my view, the film is more focused on power than on devotion."

Sunil also shared his thoughts in the caption accompanying the video, where he described watching the film as a bittersweet experience. He wrote, "Watched the new Ramayan. It was a bittersweet experience. There was no sense of divinity or devotion. Several important scenes are missing, and the dialogue in many scenes lacks the dignity that should be present in a film like this. Ravana has been glorified quite a lot. Saw new Ramayan,it was a mixed experience,divinity was not visible."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi essays the role of Sita. Yash portrays Ravana, Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman and Sunny Deol appears as Hanuman.

Anupam Kher voices Jatayu. The film also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

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