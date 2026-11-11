Kunal Kapoor Shares Lord Indra's Character In <i>Ramayana</i> Is "Big Enough For Its Own Universe"

Kunal Kapoor, who played the role of Lord Indra in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, believes that the King of Devas deserves his own film. According to the actor, the character of Lord Indra has enough depth to support an independent cinematic universe.

During an interview with Variety India, Kunal shared that he would appreciate a film centred on the deity, even if another actor takes on the role. “I do think Lord Indra deserves his own film, whether it happens with me or without me, because it's a character big enough for its own universe,” he told the outlet.

According to him, modern portrayals of Lord Indra have not always reflected the deity's identity as a powerful warrior and ruler. “Lord Indra's character has been misinterpreted in recent years. He was presented like the warrior and king that he was, I guess that resonated with people,” he said.

For the actor, Indra's appeal lies in the contrast between his immense power and his vulnerability. Talking about his portrayal of the deity in Ramayana, Kunal shared, “I didn't really approach it as one or the other. What drew me to Indra is that he is both at the same time. I've always enjoyed playing characters who are strong on the outside but carry a vulnerability inside, and with Indra you have the king of the heavens, someone who commands armies and thunder and lightning but has his own set of insecurities.”

Kunal Kapoor acknowledged the responsibility that comes with playing a character who represents faith for millions of people. “You're always aware of it, because for millions of people this isn't a character; it's faith, and you walk onto that set with a lot of respect for that,” he explained, praising director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for maintaining a comfortable working environment.

Ramayana Part One features an ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman among others. The second part of the film is scheduled for a 2028 release.

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