<i>Ramayana</i> Enters Top 5 Highest Hindi Single-Day Earners List Beating <i>Pushpa 2</i>, <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Still Leads

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has entered the list of top five highest Hindi single-day earning (net) with a whopping Rs 87 crore on Monday after an inconsistent performance over the extended Diwali weekend.

Opened to mixed reviews, Ramayana minted Rs 107.50 crore across 23,911 shows including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Monday (November 9) which marked its fourth day since release.

After scoring its maiden century on day five, Ramayana beat the Hindi single-day collection of Pushpa 2 (2024). Allu Arjun's monster hit minted Rs 85 crore on day 4, which coincided with its first Sunday since release.

While the fourth and fifth positions are now taken by Ramayana and Pushpa 2 respectively after November 9, the first three spots in the coveted list are still dominated by Dhurandhar 2 as per Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 107 crore on day 4 which is considered to be the highest single-day Hindi net collection till date as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

On day 3, Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 105 crore which is the second highest single-day Hindi collection. It was followed by Dhurandhar 2's opening day collection, Rs 99.10 crore (Hindi net) at the domestic box office.

Ramayana's Performance In First Five Days

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film recorded approximately 63.5% occupancy across 19,786 Hindi shows on Monday, compared with 29.5% occupancy from 17,755 shows on Sunday.

The film registered a whopping 137.4% jump in its Hindi collections on day 5, boosting the business.

Ramayana opened its box office collection with Rs 64.85 crore in India, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday.

On Saturday it minted a net of Rs 69.80 crore in India. On Sunday, the film registered a drop and earned Rs 56.15 crore across 21,770 shows.

However, these are combined figures that showed the film's inconsistent performance due to Diwali festivities.

Trade analysts had already predicted that the film's business would be 'impacted' as people would be busy celebrating Diwali. They had also predicted that the film's business might see an upward swing since Monday as cinegoers would scoop time out after the celebrations.

The first five-day trajectory of Ramayana box office proved the trade analysts' words true.

Taran Adarsh's Analysis

Documenting the stellar Monday performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "UNSTOPPABLE - UNSHAKEABLE - HIGHEST-EVER *SINGLE DAY* DIWALI BUSINESS... #Ramayana [#Hindi version] has registered a PHENOMENAL total on Monday [Day 5], gaining momentum right from the morning shows and emerging as the BIGGEST DAY of its run so far.

"Now, all eyes are on Tuesday [today; Day 6]... The Gujarati New Year celebration is expected to drive strong numbers in #Gujarat, a significant market for theatrical business... Going by the fantastic advance bookings for Tuesday, another BIG DAY is certainly on the cards."

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.