Pawan Kalyan's Ex Renu Desai Shares Cryptic Post On 'Difficult Times' After His Separation From Anna Konidala

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife and actor Renu Desai wrote a cryptic note on Instagram hours after the announcement of his separation from Anna Konidala. The post went viral on Instagram.

Without directly mentioning anyone, Renu wrote that if someone is going through a "difficult time," it is not right to criticise them. She wrote, "Oka vyakthi kashtam lo unte vallani inkaa dooshinchadam is not morally right. Already kinda padipoina vaallani tokkadam inhuman! Vaallu e sthaayi lo unnaa, vaallu kooda oka manishi- okari santhaanam, oka parent o, or someone's sibling ani marchipokoodadu."

(Translation: "If a person is going through a difficult time, continuing to criticise them is not morally right. It is inhumane to trample on people who have already fallen. No matter what position or status they hold, we should not forget that they too are human beings. They are someone's child, someone's parent, or someone's sibling.")

She shared a couple of pictures of herself along with the post.

She then mentioned, "Please don't throw stones at other people's houses when we ourselves live in imperfect glass houses! We are all humans, and empathy and kindness are the first fundamental requirements to be called a human!"

She added, "Just because I wrote these words don't start your stupid speculations because I sincerely believe that as a society we can do better. and NO, I haven't gotten any paytm to be kind and sensible. It's just the way I perceive things with a functioning prefrontal cortex (of brain)."

Pawan Kalyan and Renu got married in 2009 and divorced in 2012. They have a son and a daughter together.

Talking about the separation announcement of Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala, who married in 2013, in a joint statement posted on Kalyan's Instagram page, they said they had made the decision with "mutual understanding and respect".

They also said that they would remain good friends.

"Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," the statement read.

Addressing their well-wishers, the couple also requested that people respect their privacy during this personal transition.

"During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey," it said.