<i>Ramayana</i> Enters Oscars Race As Makers Submit Film For Academy Awards Consideration

The Oscar race is getting interesting for Indian cinema. NDTV has exclusively learnt that the makers of Ramayana have submitted the film for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards. The development comes even as Marathi film Gondhal has been selected as India's official entry in the International Feature Film category.

However, India's official entry does not mean that other Indian films cannot independently apply for consideration at the Academy Awards. Any film that fulfils the Academy's eligibility criteria can submit itself for consideration, irrespective of whether it has been selected as its country's official entry.

An independent feature film can qualify for the Oscars by meeting the Academy's standard theatrical release requirements. It must complete a theatrical run of at least seven consecutive days in a qualifying US metropolitan area, with the prescribed daily screenings. These include Los Angeles County, New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta. Following the qualifying run, the filmmaker or distributor can submit the Oscars General Entry Form online, along with the required theatre credentials and film credits.

The International Feature Film category, however, has traditionally followed a different process. Under the 'one country, one film' rule, films had to be officially selected and submitted by a committee recognised by their respective countries. India, therefore, can nominate only one official film in this category.

However, the Academy has now introduced an additional route for independent international films. Films that win certain prestigious awards at designated international film festivals can independently become eligible for consideration, without having to go through their country's official selection committee.

This has opened another door for Indian cinema. While Gondhal is India's official entry, Naga-language film Angh has also become eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category after winning the Platform Award at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part 1 has already made a significant mark at the box office. Released on November 5, the film has grossed over ₹403.95 crore in India and approximately ₹673.90 crore worldwide as of Day 6.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. With its makers submitting the film for Academy Awards consideration, the epic is now looking to make its presence felt beyond the Indian box office.