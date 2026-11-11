<i>Golmaal's</i> Vasooli Bhai Turns 'Maharshi Vasooli' In Viral <i>Ramayana</i> Meme, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Mukesh Tiwari is currently in the news for his portrayal of Sage Agastya in Ramayana. However, that has not stopped fans from finding a connection between this character and his iconic role as Vasooli Bhai in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise. He played Vasooli Bhai across the Golmaal series, including Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).

His popular dialogue in Golmaal 3 goes, "Abey jaldi bol, kal subah Panvel nikalna hai!" (Speak quickly, I have to leave for Panvel tomorrow morning).

Fans have been making nostalgic wordplay with it, adapting it to fit the mythological world of Ramayana by changing it to, "Jaldi karo, subah Panchvati nikalna hai (Hurry up, we have to leave for Panchvati in the morning)."

Fans have even blended his nickname, Vasooli Bhai, with his new role and dubbed him Maharshi Vasooli. Rohit Shetty, too, shared one such meme on his Instagram Story.

Mukesh Tiwari's portrayal of the calm and composed Sage Agastya stands in direct contrast to his tough-guy image as Vasooli Bhai.

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.

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