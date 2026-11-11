Atlee Praises Suriya's <i>Scene</i>, Calls The Film "<i>Paisa Vasool</i> Entertainer"

Suriya has been making headlines with his latest film Scene. After Mahesh Babu praised the film, director Atlee has now shared his thoughts on the Jithu Madhavan directorial. On X, Atlee shared a detailed review of Scene mentioning that he was particularly impressed by the storytelling and performances.

“SCENE. WHAT A MOVIE!" he wrote, adding, “After a long time, a commercial entertainer with such a fresh and engaging narrative! Always been a huge fan of Jithu Sir's storytelling, but this one is truly special!”

Praising Suriya, Atlee shared, “Suriya sir, what a stunning performance! A complete PAISA VASOOL entertainer to enjoy with friends and family.” The director also lauded Naslen's screen presence and wrote, “Naslen, MY GOD! What a performer! Such incredible charisma and screen presence! A superstar in the making, brother! You're definitely going to rule the industry!”

Atlee appreciated Nazriya's performance and comic timing in the film. “My dear friend Nazriya, Pappa! What a lovely comeback to Tamil cinema! Your effortless humour, charm and little nuances were simply outstanding! Want to see more of you!”

The filmmaker did not forget the rest of the team either. He praised Anandaraj for his entertaining act and appreciated Sushin Shyam's music. Congratulating the producers and the team, Atlee added, “Big congratulations to the producers and the whole team at Zhagaram Studios! Special love and congratulations to Suriya Sir and Jyotika Ma'am! What a fun ride! God bless the entire team!”

Suriya thanked the Jawan director for his kind words. “Thank you for the love, Dear Atlee,” the actor commented.

About Scene

Scene is the debut Tamil film of Malayalam director Jithu Madhavan.

It stars Suriya in the lead role alongside Nazriya Nazim Naslen and Anandaraj in other important roles. Scene is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under 2D Entertainment, in association with Zhagaram Studios.