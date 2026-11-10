Renu Desai Calls Out Late-Night Firecracker Bursting, Says People Have Become "Selfish And Stupid"

Telugu actor Renu Desai has raised concerns over the continuous bursting of firecrackers for the past three days. Questioning why people continue to set them off late into the night without considering the safety of others, Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife criticised their lack of concern.

She wrote, “It's 11pm and people are still bursting such loud firecrackers! If I said anything yesterday, people would call me anti-Hindu, so I kept quiet. But which festival is there tonight at 11 pm for people to burst such loud crackers?”

The actor went on to call people who disregard the safety and health of others while bursting firecrackers selfish. “Humans have just become selfish and stupid and blind to the suffering of the old people, tiny babies, sick people in general. It's all about being blinded by sheer stupidity and lack of empathy! My fellow humans can suffer as long as I get to enjoy," she added.

In her caption, Renu questioned why people continued bursting firecrackers until 3 AM. She wrote, “Why can't people burst as many tons of crackers they want before 9pm? Or at least finish by 10pm? Why is your senseless enjoyment coming at the cost of someone else's trauma? Since 3 days people are bursting crackers even at 1am, 2am even 3am (told to me by my friends because my bedroom is soundproof).”

The actor remarked that discussing pollution was pointless, given the emissions caused by vehicles and industries throughout the year. Renu said people should be free to enjoy the festival of lights but urged them not to turn it into a competition of noise. She requested everyone to wrap up firecracker celebrations by 10 PM so that elderly people, newborn babies and those who are unwell could have a peaceful night.

"People try to be a little bit more kinder towards your own fellow humans and don't torture them under the name of enjoyment," she concluded.

Renu Desai starred in Shankar Mahadevan's 1998 music video Breathless. She later entered Tollywood with the 2000 film Badri, which starred Pawan Kalyan. The actor also featured in films like James Pandu, Johnny and Tiger Nageswara Rao. She was last seen in the 2025 film Bad Girlz.